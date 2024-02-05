Scroll To Top
Interviews

Kandi Burruss spills the tea on her phone call with Andy Cohen on leaving RHOA

Kandi Burruss spills the tea on her phone call with Andy Cohen on leaving 'RHOA'

Kandi Burruss RHOA Real Housewives Andy Cohen
Courtesy: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

The hit Bravo show is officially losing a longtime peach.

rickycornish

Kandi Burruss is an independent woman!

The Bravo reality star has been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for 14 seasons, which is a record amongst all Real Housewives.

Well, it looks like her time on RHOA has come to an end.

PRIDE caught up with the star on the red carpet of the 66th Grammy Awards and she had no problem spilling all the tea.

"[Bravo] did ask me to come back. I just felt like they gave us too much time to think and during that time, I started to work on other projects," Burruss tells PRIDE.

Along with many RHOA fans, Bravo's head honcho Andy Cohen wasn't thrilled with the news that Burruss is leaving the show.

"Andy called me and he was like, 'WTF? I don't know how I feel about this.' It's just time. I've been doing it for 14 years. Andy was sad about it and I was sad too, but he said I can always come back. There's other things I'll be doing with the Bravo family. I'm okay! I'm good with my decision."

PRIDE was one of the first outlets that Burruss revealed her RHOA departure to, with some of her costars even out of the loop.

"I didn't tell them yet. Sorry guys! I probably should have told you. I did pitch it to Kenya. I just had too much time to think. I don't need stress or drama."

To see the full interview with Kandi Burruss at the Grammys, check out the clip below.

Kandi Burruss Spills the Tea on Her Phone Call With Andy Cohen on Leaving 'RHOA'youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoGrammyAwardsViralEntertainmentCelebrities
grammy awardsgrammysreal housewiveskandi burrussrhoabravoreality tvandy coheninterviews
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

