Kandi Burruss spills the tea on her phone call with Andy Cohen on leaving 'RHOA'

Kandi Burruss is an independent woman!

The Bravo reality star has been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for 14 seasons, which is a record amongst all Real Housewives.

Well, it looks like her time on RHOA has come to an end.

PRIDE caught up with the star on the red carpet of the 66th Grammy Awards and she had no problem spilling all the tea.

"[Bravo] did ask me to come back. I just felt like they gave us too much time to think and during that time, I started to work on other projects," Burruss tells PRIDE.

Along with many RHOA fans, Bravo's head honcho Andy Cohen wasn't thrilled with the news that Burruss is leaving the show.

"Andy called me and he was like, 'WTF? I don't know how I feel about this.' It's just time. I've been doing it for 14 years. Andy was sad about it and I was sad too, but he said I can always come back. There's other things I'll be doing with the Bravo family. I'm okay! I'm good with my decision."

PRIDE was one of the first outlets that Burruss revealed her RHOA departure to, with some of her costars even out of the loop.

"I didn't tell them yet. Sorry guys! I probably should have told you. I did pitch it to Kenya. I just had too much time to think. I don't need stress or drama."

To see the full interview with Kandi Burruss at the Grammys, check out the clip below.