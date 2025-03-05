Celebrities are going feral over Lady Gaga's new album 'Mayhem'

Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney is friendly with Mother Monster and even got a tease of the album at Gaga's home.
"Abracadabra! I'm a magician now. I love her. She is the ally of allies. I was at her house and she told me this was the year of chaos. I saw the little Mayhem logo on the album and it's the perfect name for a 2025 music drop! She takes care of us."
Monét X Change
The RuPaul's Drag Race winner is ready to dance the night away to Gaga's new music.
"Abracadabra! It's going to be so good. She's leaning into that old 2008 Gaga. She's not playing. I'm going to pull my wig off! I'm going to pull what little hairs I have on my head out of my head. I'm so excited about Mayhem."
Kevin McHale
Kevin McHale performed "Applause" as Artie Abrams on Glee, so it's no surprise that he's excited for new Gaga.
"I'm so ready. The world was ready. 'Abracadabra' was exactly what we needed. We're all Little Monsters! We want to celebrate her any chance we get."
Regan Aliyah
The XO, Kitty actress is staying on trend when it comes to Mayhem's release.
"I'm prepared! I'm so excited. She's reheating her nachos. That's what I wanted from her! I need Gaga back and she's doing it the way I need it. Those are new nachos! That's a new batch... just the same recipe."
Scott & Mark Hoying
The adorable husbands are huge Lady Gaga stans and have high hopes for the queen's latest project.
"I can't wait! Lady Gags is my favorite artist. Mayhem is going to be the best album of the century. I can already feel it," Mark Hoying says.
"I already know all of the choreography [to 'Abracadabra']. The melodies are fire. It's a lightning in a bottle, perfect piece of art," Scott Hoying adds.
Heidi N Closet
"Back when I was in middle school and high school, she started her career! I just aged myself a lot right now, but I'm really excited. Did you see that she said the 'to be continued' on 'Telephone' [is coming]? There will be a continuous one day! We're locking in for that too."
Manila Luzon
"I'm so happy. It is a return to form. It's giving me The Fame Monster. It's bringing me back, but it's all brand new. I love everything that Gaga does. Enough time has passed where she can start referencing her original stuff. I'm old and I love nostalgia!"
Jennifer Tilly
"I cannot wait. I love Lady Gaga. 'Poker Face' is the poker anthem and 'Paparazzi' is my anthem! Two things I love. They both start with 'P:' paparazzi and poker."
Valentina
"Gaga is dear to my heart. She's the queen. I really appreciate her for using her [Grammys] speech to speak about the trans community."
Laufey
"The first couple of singles I've loved. I love a soaring melody. I'm a huge Lady Gaga fan. She crosses between all of my favorite genres and still just stays completely true to herself. She's always been a huge inspiration to me for that."
Dexter Mayfield
"Abracadabra! I'm so happy she's back. She's back in full force. She's working with Parris Goebel, one of my favorites! Dream team. I'm so excited for the Mayhem era."
Chris Colfer
"I'm just so excited! My elliptical is ready. I'm like a full magician now!"
Justin Tranter
"Any time Gaga drops an album, it is a moment for the whole music business. It's going to be amazing as always."