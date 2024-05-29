Scroll To Top
Interviews

Lesa Milan says she 'doesn't flock with pigeons' as she spills on her feuds with her RHODubai costars

Lesa Milan says she 'doesn't flock with pigeons' as she spills on her feuds with her 'RHODubai' costars

Lesa Milan Chanel Ayan The Real Housewives of Dubai Bravo
Chris Haston/Bravo

The Real Housewives star is also spilling the tea on Dubai's inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community.

rickycornish

The desert might be hot, but Lesa Milan always finds the shade.

After nearly two years, The Real Housewives of Dubai is finally returning to Bravo with a spicy second season that fans can't wait to watch.

In a surprise turn of events, season one besties Milan and Chanel Ayan have a major falling out in the upcoming episodes that's still tense to this day.

"I'm trusting the timing and I'm enjoying this space, to be honest. With all the ladies, I'm in a really good space except for Ayan," Milan tells PRIDE.

Even though the former friends are feuding in present day, Milan isn't completely ruling out a reconciliation down the road.

"We'll see! Time will tell. I'm not going to say never. I will just say... I'm trusting in the timing. Birds of a feather flock together, honey! I don't flock with pigeons."

RHODubai has served as vital form of representation of the very wealthy Middle East city. In fact, the reality show has made people in the LGBTQ+ community feel a bit safer when considering a potential visit.

"It's just a diverse melting pot. People really do live in harmony. We don't have a high crime rate and this goes across the board for crimes against LGBTQ+, people of color, and it's amazing. It's such a safe place. Habibi! Come to Dubai!"

The Real Housewives of Dubai returns Sunday, June 2 on Bravo. To see the full interview with Lesa Milan, check out the video below.

Lesa Milan Breaks Down Her Fallout With Chanel Ayan Ahead of 'RHODubai' Season Twoyoutu.be

Related Articles Around the Web
InterviewsTVVideoViralEntertainmentCelebrities
bravocelebritiesdramaentertainmentfeudreal housewivesreality tvtelevisionvideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio