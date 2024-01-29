Monica Garcia on her 'RHOSLC' exit, 'brutal' reunion & the show she'd love to do next (exclusive)

What's next for Reality Von Tease?

Monica Garcia brought in record ratings as the latest cast addition on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and it honestly changed the reality TV game forever.

While it may have just been her first season, the star stirred up plenty of controversy when it was revealed that she was one of many people secretly running an Instagram troll account. However, she maintains it was created to bring down one person, Jen Shah, who was allegedly abusing her employees.

Just before the third part of the season four reunion aired on Bravo, many news outlets reported that Garcia wouldn't be returning for a second season despite her successful run on the show.

Shortly after the news broke, the Bravolebrity escaped the Salt Lake City drama and headed to Las Vegas to party with the gays and forget about all of the chaos.

The reality star served as a celebrity guest at two of Sin City's hottest LGBTQ+ destinations: Piranha Nightclub and Gipsy Nightclub. Over the weekend, the star danced all night with countless amounts of fans and even attended Gipsy's inaugural drag brunch.



Right before she took her seat for brunch, the star exclusively chatted with PRIDE on her RHOSLC departure, what's next for her in reality TV, and where she stands with the women today.

PRIDE: Welcome to Las Vegas! How much fun have you been having at Piranha Nightclub and Gipsy Nightclub?

Monica: Honestly, I'm so tired. I can't live this life anymore! I can't keep up. I've had a nap every single day. They keep me on my toes, honey!

The fans were so excited to see you following the crazy news that came out this week. How incredible did that reception feel?

It's actually been so overwhelming. I haven't felt so loved in so long. It's been so beautiful... no judgement, just acceptance. Honestly, it blew me away.

Monica, let's jump into the news that came out this week. You won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. How are you doing with the news out there?

I'm okay! The fan reaction is being seen and heard. You guys are fighting so hard. It's making a huge difference. There has been an uproar in the series of events that have taken place. It's not going unnoticed. I'm so grateful.

You really were the breakout star of RHOSLC. The next season is reportedly supposed to start filming soon. How are you feeling knowing that you won't be on the next season?

I think that it was the right decision for the time... just kidding. I don't really think that. I think everyone should put on their big girl panties and deal with it. A lot of people, including myself, wanted resolution. Part three of the reunion was brutal and I was checked out. I know I let a lot of the fans down and I'm so sorry, but I was over it. I knew I was getting nowhere. We should have gone right into filming. Truly, that's how I feel. We're all there to do a job. Let's do it and let's resolve it and let's move on. I don't think anything was done that's not fixable.

Let's talk about the reunion. We saw the Mean Girls burn book come out, but we didn't see much. What are your thoughts on that?

It was actually really frustrating. That burn book did not get enough attention, but maybe I should be thanking them. Maybe I should just legit post it. There's so much in there that makes sense and bridges gaps and stories. There's a lot that adds to the whole situation that no one got to see. Everyone's saying it was a fail, and it was, but there was a lot of stuff that didn't make it on air and everybody needs to keep that in mind.

I'm sure you can find a publishing deal somewhere!

100 percent. I feel like I could be the next New York Times bestseller. I think you can buy your way on that list... I'm just saying.

Oop! Is that shade Monica?

I'm just saying! I know you can.

Circling back to the show, do you see yourself ever being friends with some of these women?

I actually love Meredith. I love Mary and I genuinely love Whitney. They're mad at me and that's okay. Mary's not! Mary is so sweet. We talk every day.

Where do you think RHOSLC goes from here?

If housewives like NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams [leave]... those shows continue on. Everyone's replaceable and I know that. I'm sure they'll be just fine, but I do think that there is such a void and open chapter for the fans. People want resolution. That's what we love about these shows. There's conflict and resolution and that's a fact within a friend group. That happens in real life. Let's conclude that.

Moving past RHOSLC, many fans are now hoping you'll pop up on another reality show in the future like The Traitors, RHUGT, or House of Villains. Would you do more reality TV in the future?

I would LOVE to be a traitor! I think there is no more fitting show for me than Traitors. I'm totally open!

If you were on The Traitors, would you want to be a traitor or a faithful?

That's such a good question and I have gone back and forth with this! I feel like either way I'm getting voted off first roundtable. Everyone would think I'm a traitor! Same result is going to happen. Just give me the cloak... I just want the moment!

Yes! That would be everything. You really made such a splash on RHOSLC, so thank you for giving us the entertainment.

Thank you so much. At the end of the day, that's what this is all about. The fans were clearly captivated by the whole season and that's all you can ask for.

Last question for you... how can we support you on your next chapter?

Oh my God... thank you for asking that. That's so sweet, thank you. Honestly, just keep making noise. It's being seen. It's being heard and it's beautiful.

Thank you so much for taking the time and for being our exclusive interview since the RHOSLC news.

Thank you! I appreciate you. Thank you so much.

To see the full interview with Monica Garcia at Gipsy Nightclub, check out the video below.