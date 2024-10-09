Luann de Lesseps reacts to Joel Kim Booster's 'inappropriate' comments about Shannon Beador

The most interesting people... make the best headlines.

Luann de Lesseps may no longer be on The Real Housewives of New York City, but her departure from the show has opened so many doors.

Between The Masked Singer, Canada's Drag Race, and the upcoming Bravo spin-off Love Hotel, Lesseps is still earning plenty of screen time.

Hotel will follow Lesseps and other Bravo reality stars Ashley Darby, Shannon Beador, and Gizelle Bryant as they find the men of their dreams.

"It was great because we were there to support each other and help each other find love. There's very little drama between the women. Really, the drama is all the boys," Lesseps tells PRIDE.

Besides relationship drama on Hotel, there was a major clash behind the scenes once the show finished filming. Joel Kim Booster blasted Shannon Beador online by saying he "hopes she suffers" after he claimed she treated the crew "like they are subhuman."

"I thought it was totally inappropriate, but he apologized. He was out of line. I think he knows it. People make mistakes. I feel bad that he spoke badly about Shannon and even her kids. He apologized, he felt really sorry about it and let's hope he learned a lesson."

Until she pops back up on Bravo, Lesseps is keeping herself booked and busy with her popular cabaret show Marry F Kill. The star will be performing plenty of dates across North America well into the holiday season.

"I love it. My fans actually inspired me for Marry F Kill. It's pop culture meets cabaret meets comedy meets a fashion show. I'm wearing four Jovani dresses throughout the show! I love that the boys identify with me. They get dressed for me! They're really there to lift me up and I just love them for that."

Fans can get tickets to see Luann de Lesseps on tour by visiting her official website here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.