Luann de Lesseps Talks 'Masked Singer' Elimination & Judging 'Drag Race'

One should know... never count out the Countess.

Luann de Lesseps is having an incredible year personally and professionally. The Real Housewives star just got unmasked on The Masked Singer after meeting a ton of her fans at BravoCon over the weekend.

Although her time on Singer was cut short, the cabaret star is grateful she could show off her pipes on the hit show.

"Cabaret is my thing! I love live performance. Of course I wanted to stay longer, but Jen McCarthy figured out who I was! We've known each other for years. There were just too many good clues for her. The costume was gorgeous. I'm blessed I'm still working and keeping busy," Lesseps tells PRIDE.

Busy is certainly the best word to describe the reality star, as Lesseps has two more exciting reality TV gigs coming up. First up, fans of Canada's Drag Racewill see the singer make an appearance as a guest judge on the upcoming season.

"That was so much fun! I've always wanted to do Drag Race. The queens work really hard. They make their own costumes. They have to perform. I have so much respect for them."

As if that weren't enough, Lesseps is returning to her housewife roots by joining the cast on the next season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The next season called RHONY Legacy as it follows six of the OGs from The Real Housewives of New York City as they head off to St. Barts for a luxurious and dramatic vacation.

"It's just a return to Scary Island! It's really a great trip. The fourth wall comes down. There's always drama when you put that many women together. You might see a pirate or two. People are really going to enjoy seeing us all back together again."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX. To keep up with Luann de Lesseps and check out her upcoming cabaret dates, visit her website.