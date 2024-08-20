You can't take the heat!

SG Lewis is giving the gays plenty of reasons to dance thanks to his sexy new collaborative EP with Tove Lo. Their new project, HEAT, has everyone partying all summer and busting a move when it's truly needed most.

The proud ally is staying very busy this year by performing at festivals and gay clubs all around the world, but thankfully, Lewis spared a few minutes backstage at the electric Splash House music festival in Palm Springs to spill the tea with PRIDE.

Lewis breaks down the inspiration for the new EP, why it was especially made for the LGBTQ+ community, and what his manifestations are for his career. Read the full interview below!

PRIDE: It may be 'brat summer,' but SG Lewis is bringing the HEAT! How's it going my friend?

SG Lewis: That was a great intro! That was amazing. I'm doing great, how are you?

I'm doing so well. We're backstage at Splash House in Palm Springs and you're about to perform for a very excited fanbase! How pumped are you?

Splash House is really fun. There's a feral energy to Splash House, which I like. Everyone's really committed to being here. It's a really good time!

Splash House is lucky to have you this year as you just released your new EP HEAT with gay icon Tove Lo. How much fun has it been promoting this body of work?

It's been so much fun! Tove is such a good friend of mine. She's the best. People love Tove! It's been so cool to see her fans resonate with her.

Let's talk about those fans... they're gay! Gays love you and this project.

We made the EP for the gays! We've been really lucky to share a strong LGBTQ+ audience. We had to make an EP for the gay clubs, so it's been amazing to see it really resonate with that community. We've been performing in LGBTQ+ spaces as opposed to venues. It's meant to exist in that space to give back to the community.

I stan you so hard! Why did you even want to create an EP for the gays?

The interaction we had with gay fans on Twitter inspired the EP. Tove is the dom and I'm the sub on a leash! We leaned into that. The best energy comes from the gays. For me as a DJ, some of the best experiences I've had have been with the community. We wanted to make an EP that serves that audience.

You've really blown up the past few years. What goes through your head when you see your success?

I've been very lucky. I've fallen in the right places at the right time. Luck has been on my side! I'm making music I'm excited about and it's been really good to me. I'm very grateful for the journey and where I'm at.

I love that you're living in the moment, but let's talk about the future. There's plenty of gay icons out there, so who would you like to collab with next?

It's obviously a 'brat summer!' A lot of fans would love to see me and Charli xcx work together. Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue... the list could go on and on, but people would be very excited about Charli.

Besides collaborations, what are some general manifestations you have for your career at the moment?

I started my record label, Forever Days, at the start of this year. My big focus is growing that! We have Griffin Maxwell Brooks, who's an amazing nonbinary artist. It's a very inclusive space. We're really excited to the reception so far! I just want to grow that and keep signing other people. I'm also working on another album!

You're working my friend! Congrats on making your dream a reality.

I'm keeping my head down to have as much music next year as possible!

Circling back to the top, how do you think people can bring the HEAT to 'brat summer?'

At this point, people have been partying all summer! They gotta dig deep. Keep your phone in your pocket and go as hard as possible, safely. Express yourself! Don't be afraid to have a good time.

Love it! You're definitely having an amazing time at Splash House. Is it safe to say you'd perform here again?

Absolutely! I love Splash House. I always have a soft spot in my heart for Splash House. Anytime they'll have me, I'm definitely down to come back. Who doesn't want to party in 110°?

To learn more about Splash House, visit the official website here. Don't forget to stream HEAT by checking out the EP here.

For fans hoping to see SG Lewis and Tove Lo perform together as Club Heat are in luck! They'll be headlining the new Desert Air music festival this November at Palm Springs Air Museum and Palm Springs Surf Club. For more information, check out the website here.