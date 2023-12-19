Scroll To Top
5 Moments In The ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Trailer That Have Us Pumped For The Sapphic Thriller

Love Lies Bleeding trailer stills
Bodybuilding, murder, and steamy queer romance. Bring it on!

rachiepants


The Love Lies Bleeding trailer is here and somehow even better than we could have imagined. The Kristen Stewart, Ed Harris, and Katy O’Brian-led thriller is giving us major Bound meets Boys Don’t Cry vibes and we’re screaming!

The film which comes from director Rose Glass (Saint Maud) is a dangerous and steamy love story set against the background of a crime family. Lou (Stewart) is a reclusive gym manager whose life changes when she falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian) a bodybuilder with big dreams who’s passing through town on their way to Las Vegas where she hopes to become a bodybuilding champion. However, rather than happily ever after this new romance kicks off a cycle of violence, that instead of setting them free pulls them deeper into Lou’s criminal family.

Love Lies Bleeding will make its world premiere at Sundance in January, followed by a theatrical release on March 8. But today A24 dropped the trailer and it blew us away. Here are 5 moments that have us counting down to that release date.

Kristen Stewart, We Mean Lou’s Lesbian Mullet

This mullet is pure lesbian, pure ’80s and Stewart has never looked finer. Plus it's emblematic of the grungy ‘80s vibe throughout the trailer. From the spandex leotards to O’Brien’s excellent Flashdance-reminiscent curls, this is pure gritty nostalgia.

The Bodybuilding

This is a bodybuilding love story after all. Throughout the trailer we see O’Brien’s character repeatedly pumping iron, doing mad pull-ups, and flexing, flexing, flexing. Welcome to the female gaze — we love it here.

Steamy Sapphic Romance

Bound was released in 1996... 19... 96... that is how long we have been waiting for another steamy, dangerous lesbian romance like that, and by god, we are getting it at last. The longing glances, the passionate kisses, and all the rolling around. Yes, please.

Ed Harris Looking Absolutely Terrifying

One look at Harris bathed in red light and sporting that Riff Raff-inspired mullet sent a chill down our spines. He’s absolutely terrifying in this trailer and that is thrilling because right away you can feel the stakes of what Lou and Jackie are facing. We can't wait! Speaking of stakes...

The Threat

There's a turning point in the trailer where we see Lou informing her crime lord father that they are no longer on the same side. It's a quiet moment when he asks her if it's a threat, and she says, yes. Stewart’s performance in this moment, and the quiet menace in Harris’ is chilling and thrilling.

Can you tell we're hyped for this one? See for yourself Watch the full Love Lies Bleeding trailer below.

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

