5 Moments In The ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Trailer That Have Us Pumped For The Sapphic Thriller

Images Courtesy of A24

The Love Lies Bleeding trailer is here and somehow even better than we could have imagined. The Kristen Stewart, Ed Harris, and Katy O’Brian-led thriller is giving us major Bound meets Boys Don’t Cry vibes and we’re screaming!

The film which comes from director Rose Glass (Saint Maud) is a dangerous and steamy love story set against the background of a crime family. Lou (Stewart) is a reclusive gym manager whose life changes when she falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian) a bodybuilder with big dreams who’s passing through town on their way to Las Vegas where she hopes to become a bodybuilding champion. However, rather than happily ever after this new romance kicks off a cycle of violence, that instead of setting them free pulls them deeper into Lou’s criminal family.

Love Lies Bleeding will make its world premiere at Sundance in January, followed by a theatrical release on March 8. But today A24 dropped the trailer and it blew us away. Here are 5 moments that have us counting down to that release date.