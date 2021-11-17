'Same Love' Singer Mary Lambert Just Got Engaged

Mary Lambert, the out singer-songwriter most widely known for singing the chorus in Macklemore's 2012 LGBTQ+ anthem, "Same Love," just got engaged to their partner of three years!

“I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole life,” Lambert shared on Instagram. “We’re gonna get married in front of god and everybody!!!!!! I love you, Wyatt Paige Hermansen!!!”

The celebratory Instagram carousel Lambert posted includes a recording of Hermansen, Lambert's fiancé, getting down on one knee on one stop of their tour together. "Oh my god!" Lambert exclaims. "Oh, are you serious???"

Hermansen, who is nonbinary, is a doctor and English professor who co-hosts a podcast called The Manic Episodes, where the two "discuss bipolar disorder (which both have), queer relationships, and body love," according to Out.

Along with a slew of LGBTQ+ celebrities and allies giving Lambert and Hermansen their love, Macklemore himself stopped by the post and dropped some heart and raised hand emojis. We love love!

Congratulations to the happy couple!