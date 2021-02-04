Brandy & Whitney Houston's Cinderella Movie Will Be on Disney+ Soon!

The GREATEST movie version of the beloved princess fairy tale is finally going to be streaming online!

Disney princess fans rejoice! The beloved, 1997 television movie adaptation of Roger & Hammerstein's Cinderella musical is finally going to be available to stream online!

Proving that anything is possible, Disney+ made the announcement earlier today on Twitter, and of course, we're all freaking out about it!

Starring R&B legend and LGBTQ+ ally Brandy as the titular heroine alongside the late, great music icon Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother, Cinderella originally premiered on ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney programming block back in 1997 with a record-smashing 60 million viewers turning in to watch.

Featuring all of Roger and Hammerstein's original music from their 1957 musical, the movie featured a Black-led, incredibly diverse and inclusive cast that also included the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. It was an incredible achievement that inspired a generation of theater lovers (we still know all the words to "Impossible" and "Ten Minutes Ago" and we're PROUD to say it!) and gave major representation to people of color who still hadn't yet seen themselves reflected on screen!

Of course, the internet freaked out at all of the '90s nostalgia coming back in full force!

Disney+ will be blessing the world with Cinderella at the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 12!