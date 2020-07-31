Brandy Talks New Music, a Moesha Reboot, & Loving Her Gay Fans

The R&B legend is back on the scene with B7, her first studio album in eight years. (And yes, she knows about the memes!)

After an eight-year wait, R&B fans were finally blessed with some new music from Brandy.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter calls B7 (her seventh full-length studio album and the first on her own music imprint Brand Nu) one of her most personal projects to date, chronicling her life, her love, her ups and downs, and what she's been up to since we last heard from her.

"B7 is just a compilation of songs that expresses where I've been over the last eight years, just my ups and downs with love," she told PRIDE's Taylor Henderson and Raffy Ermac. "It's a very personal, authentic album, a vibey album that I feel like you can press play and listen to from top to bottom. It has been very, very long for me to come back to music, it's been such a long time. But I feel like I haven't lost my passion and I absolutely love music. I'm just in a great place right now to share and I feel very strong and confident about the album, and just happy that I was able to put together a body of work that I could be proud of that represents me and so many others."

Throughout her long and legendary career (she released her debut self-titled record back in 1994), Brandy has also amassed a huge and loyal following of LGBTQ+ listeners, and the proud ally is still grateful for all of the support her queer fans have given her over the years.

"Some of my best moments are performing at Pride," she said. "The love that you guys have shown me has just been unmatched and I just absolutely love the energy and love being around just. You can't beat the love that you guys have given me. So I wanna do more Pride, I wanna do more performances. I wanna see everybody and I'm just glad that I'm loved the way I'm loved."

During PRIDE's chat, Brandy also dove into some of her favorite deep cuts, whether or not she'd be down for a reboot of Moesha, and being an influence for R&B's current generation of hitmakers like SZA, H.E.R., and Daniel Caesar.

And yes, she also knows about those iconic memes of her.

B7 is available wherever you stream music.