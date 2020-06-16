Soundtrack of Pride: Lauren Phillips Shares Her Songwriter Inspiration

For Pride Month, Phillips curates a playlist full of tracks that reflect her formative years!

We all have those songs that are forever ingrained in our coming-of-age stories. Songs that gave us hope, played during our first kiss, made us feel fierce, or simply helped us understand ourselves a little bit better. This can be particularly true for LGBTQ+ artists.

Throughout the month of June, and only on PRIDE, LGBTQ+ artists are curating and sharing playlists that reflect their formative years—their Soundtracks of Pride.

Singer-songwriter Lauren Phillips shares a few of the songs that give her inspiration.

Phillips' latest song, "Is This Us," is an emotional, piano-driven response to the news today, and a call to action for change. Her Soundtrack of Pride includes Bonnie Raitt, JP Saxe, Brandi Carlile, and many more.

"Happy Pride to everyone today," she says. "Enjoy this playlist of all my favorite singer-songwriters that have inspired me in some way over the years, I hope this does the same to you."

Lauren Phillips is also a featured guest at our virtual Pride Month music festival, PRIDE: INSIDE, a musical celebration of LGBTQ+ folks and allies, coming to YouTube on June 19!

Listen to Phillips' Soundtrack of Pride below:

