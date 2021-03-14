Megan Thee Stallion Cries Accepting Her Best New Artist Grammy

Tonight is the 63rd Annual Grammy Award ceremony and Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has taken home the first televised award of the night, Best New Artist!

This is the 26-year-old's first time attending the Grammys. Thee Stallion has openly rapped about experimenting with women in her music and is a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, even appearing as a judge on HBO Max's Legendary. She is nominated for four awards tonight, including Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song for "Savage" featuring Beyoncé (which she also won).

Thee Stallion was shocked to win Best New Artist. When Lizzo announced the win, she tearily sat in her seat. In her acceptance speech, she thanks her mom who passed two years ago from a brain tumor.

Congrats Megan!