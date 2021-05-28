Lady Gaga Is Rereleasing Born This Way With Our Fave LGBTQ+ Artists

Big Freedia's is the first of six updated songs off the special edition album!

Paws up, little monsters! It's been ten years since Lady Gaga dropped her critically-acclaimed album Born This Way and Mother Monster is celebrating with a tenth-anniversary edition, including reimagined versions of six songs!

According to a release, "the album will feature the 14 original songs from the Born This Way album from 2011 in new packaging, along with six reimagined versions of songs from the album created by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community that will be revealed over the next few weeks."

The reimagined songs are "Judas" by Big Freedia as well as "Marry the Night," "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)," "Yoü and I," "The Edge of Glory," and "Born This Way (The Country Road Version)" by unannounced artists.

"Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it. I am beyond excited that it’s the first to drop from this project!” said Big Freedia. "To me, Judas is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?"

Last weekend, the city of West Hollywood declared May 23 as "Born This Way Day" and gave Lady Gaga the keys to the city.

Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary arrives June 18. Stream "Judas" by Big Freedia below!