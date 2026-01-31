Hi Fam 🌈The gays are going for the gold! This week, we learned which athletes are headed to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games—and that a record-breaking 41 out-and-proud athletes will be competing. We love seeing our fam on the world stage, showing the world their queer excellence
🥇 Meet all 41 LGBTQ+ Olympians at the 2026 Winter Olympics
💅 Plane Jane says there are no stars on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 18
✊ 10 LGBTQ+ athletes who are calling out ICE loudly and proudly
🤔 Is Benedict still bisexual in 'Bridgerton' season 4?
📺 14 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in February 2026 & where to watch them
Cheers,
Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief
Meet all 41 LGBTQ+ Olympians at the 2026 Winter Olympics
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega; Matthew Stockman/Getty Images; Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
PRIDE Exclusives 💅
PRIDE Sports ⛸️
10 LGBTQ+ athletes who are calling out ICE loudly and proudly
Steph Chambers/Getty Images; Carmen Mandato/Getty Images; Tom Pennington/Getty Images
7 hunky Olympians with OnlyFans accounts for you to drool over
Footage still via Instagram @robbie_manson; Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images; Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Dispatches from the 'Ton
Is Benedict still bisexual in 'Bridgerton' season 4? Courtesy of Netflix
'Bridgerton' star Luke Newton strips down in shirtless new selfie
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
That's so camp! 🏳️🌈
14 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in February 2026 & where to watch them
Shudder, A24, Warner Bros.
'Not a single ticket sold,' Melania Trump's documentary is already a laughingstock online
DT phots1/Shutterstock
7 'bad' lesbian movies we love anyway and where to watch them
Gravitas Ventures; Wolfe Video; Warner Brothers
Amy Poehler & Claire Danes' lesbian boyfriend moment has '90s sapphics swooning
Footage stills via YouTube Good Hang with Amy Poehler
7 hottest throuple sex scenes in queer movie history and where to watch them
Oscilloscope; TLA Releasing; Annapurna Pictures
Hudson Williams says he and Connor Storrie broke the ice while wearing nothing but a sock
Footage still via YouTube Shut Up Evan
8 lesbian & sapphic video games coming in 2026 that we can’t wait to get our hands on
Paralives Studio, Sedleo, Square Enix
Man uses a pizza cutter and a dream to try to break Luigi Mangione out of prison
Christian Monterrosa-Pool/Getty Images
Don't miss this deal! 🤑
Get OUT / The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox!
You can get every print issue of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!