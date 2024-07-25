Scroll To Top
Irish Olympic rugby team tests 'anti-sex' beds in the hottest way possible

Irish Olympic rugby team tests 'anti-sex' beds in the hottest way possible

Irish rugby Olympic team tests out the anti-sex cardboard beds in TikTok video
TikTok (@saltynuts_)

These boys in their little short shorts are making us thirsty AF!

The Olympics are when we cheer on athletes as they compete on a world stage, but let's be honest, we also love it because of all of the eye candy!

If you're anything like us, rugby is quickly becoming your new favorite sport after watching the countless videos going viral on TikTok, showing different teams practicing the full-contact sport in tiny short shorts. But if you've somehow missed the steamy vids, the Irish Olympic rugby team's new TikTok will have your imagination running wild.

In a viral TikTok that has already been viewed 3.1 million times, Irish rugby player Harry McNulty tested just how sturdy the Olympic Village's cardboard beds are since they are rumored to be meant as a sex deterrent.

Lucky for us, he didn't do the demonstration alone!

@saltynuts_

Anti 🎷 bed conspiracy put to the test #parisolympics2024 #olympics @Jordan Conroy

"Supposedly, the structure of this bed will collapse if there's more than one person on it," McNulty said at the start of the video while sporting short shorts before jumping onto the bed, proving it can at least hold one athlete's weight.

Then, rugby star Jordan Conroy jumps onto the bed before bouncing off and landing on the floor. And becomes sometimes the universe likes us, he's also shirtless and only wearing those little shorts that have quickly become our favorite thing.

Next, the two Olympians try one last demonstration of the bed's strength and we couldn't be happier about it! Conroy jumps back onto the bed before McNulty lands on top of him, laying there for a minute and giving the camera a thumbs up.

We may have watched the video a few…dozen times. Don't judge!

These boys aren't the only ones who decided to have a little fun testing out the supposed "anti-sex" beds. Out gay Olympic diver Tom Daley also showed off the bed's apparent strength by jumping on his before landing on all fours. It's quite the sight.

With the Paris Olympics starting tomorrow (July 26), we'd love to see even more demonstrations like this from all of the queer athletes competing this year! You know, for science.

OlympicsSportsSex
olympicsanti sex bedsruby teamparis olympics 2024sports
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

