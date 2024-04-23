Watch President Biden dunk on Lauren Boebert with just two words while we LAUGH

President Joe Biden just made our entire week by dunking on far-right Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the most hilarious and succinct way possible.

The president's two-word taunt was in response to being asked whether his visit to the anti-LGBTQ+ congresswoman's district last year had anything to do with her ditching her current district to run in a more conservative area that gives her a better shot at reelection.

"Just a few weeks after you were in Pueblo, Colorado, Congresswoman Boebert left her district. Is that a coincidence or Dark Brandon at work?" asked Jordy Meiselas, a reporter from progressive media outlet MeidasTouch.

"That's classified," he quipped with a laugh.





First of all, we love how the left has coopted the "Dark Brandon" meme from the conservatives and turned it into a cool, laser-eyed internet alter ego for Biden.



Dark Brandon sent Lauren Boebert packing pic.twitter.com/wwE8DbX7e7 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 23, 2024 But, second of all, and most importantly, Biden is funny. Presidents usually vacillate between being boring and trying to relate to the American people by awkwardly attempting to be funny, but end up being cringe. Biden, on the other hand, is casually hilarious. From making us laugh out loud with the face he made when he saw MAGA devotee Marjorie Taylor Greene at the last State of the Union address to making fun of Trump's failing social media business by saying, "If Trump's stock in his Truth Social company drops any lower, he might do better under my tax plan than his," Biden has proven himself to be a true comedian in a sea of stuffy politicians.