Watch a mom try and explain 'coming out' to her BAFFLED kids who are giving us SO MUCH hope

With anti-LGBTQ+ laws sweeping the nation, it can be easy to lose hope that things will ever get better, but a new viral video is proving that Gen Alpha may be our ticket to a more inclusive future.

A brand new video featuring mom Emmaline Carroll Southwell talking to her kids about what “coming out” means is currently going viral on TikTok, and it’s giving us all the feels.

Southwell — who hosts the Australian reality TV show The Yes Experiment where kids runs the household for 24 hours — has not only made a name for herself on TV and as the author of The Family Pledge, but also for running the popular TikTok account @emmalinecs that currently has over 600,000 followers.

In her viral video — which has only been live for 8 hours at the time of publication and it already has close to 500,000 views and more than 100,000 likes on TikTok — Southwell films herself in the front seat of her car while we hear her kids talking in the back seat. The video is part of a series called #asklevi where the mom of three films herself talking to her child Levi while they’re riding in the car together.

“In some cultures, in some religions, you’re not allowed to be gay,” she says at the start of the video captioned “Trying to explain the concept of ‘coming out’ to Gen Alpha.”