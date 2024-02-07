Galentine's Day: Celebrate your queer squad with The Pride Store's fabulous finds

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Galentine's Day is upon us, and it's time to paint the town rainbow with your fabulous queer squad! What better way to celebrate the love, support, and downright sassiness of your chosen family than with a selection of delightful goodies from The Pride Store? From glitzy jewelry to indulgent skincare and cheeky adult toys, we've got everything you need to make this Galentine's Day one for the herstory books. So grab your favorite pals, unleash your inner diva, and let's dive into a world of sparkle, self-love, and shameless indulgence!

DON’T MISS: Win love & Taylor Swift: The Pride Store's ‘Love For All’ contest and Valentine's Day collection!

See below for our "Love For All" product recommendations and save 15% with promo code “LOVE” (valid thru 2/29) when you shop ThePrideStore.com

DORUK SILVER - RUBY HEART BRACELET Courtesy The Pride Store Let's kick things off with some bling that's as fierce as your squad's love. This rosy bracelet, adorned with bejeweled hearts and crafted from 925 sterling silver, is the perfect way to show your gal pals just how much they mean to you. After all, diamonds might be forever, but your squad's love is eternal.

DORUK SILVER - SLAY NECKLACE Because why just slay when you can slay in style? This sassy necklace, available in rhodium, yellow gold, and rose gold vermeil options, is the ultimate accessory for your squad's night out on the town. Adjustable from 16 to 18 inches, it's a reminder that your squad is fierce, fabulous, and ready to take on the world.

NASHELLE - QUEER NECKLACE Courtesy The Pride Store Celebrate your unique journey and identity with this luxurious Pride Necklace from Nashelle. Made with 14K Gold Fill and Sterling Silver, it's a tasteful and stylish way to express your pride and self-love. After all, being queer isn't just about who you love—it's about loving yourself unapologetically.

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - MASSAGE CANDLE Who needs a significant other when you've got a squad that's got your back? This premium soy massage candle is the perfect excuse for some much-needed self-care. Light it up, let the comforting aroma of wood sage and peony fill the air, and indulge in some solo pampering or partner play. After all, who says you can't treat yourself on Galentine's Day?

CALEXOTICS - NAUGHTY BITS® BAD BITCH® LIPSTICK VIBRATOR Courtesy The Pride Store Ready to add some sparkle to your solo adventures? Look no further than this sleek and discreet lipstick vibrator. With 10 powerful vibration functions and a whisper-quiet motor, it's the perfect accessory for those moments when you need a little extra oomph. Plus, the dazzling gold design is guaranteed to make you feel like the baddest b*tch in town.

CALEXOTICS - COLT® NIPPLE PRO-SUCKERS Courtesy The Pride Store Get ready to turn up the heat in the bedroom with these adjustable nipple suckers. Whether you're flying solo or exploring with a partner, the intense suction and body-safe materials ensure a pleasurable experience every time. So go ahead, embrace your sensuality, and let your squad know that pleasure knows no bounds.

INNATUS - SEA SALT FIZZY DECONSTRUCTED PAMPERED BODY BATH BOMB Who needs rose petals when you've got a bath bomb that's as extra as your squad? This deconstructed bath bomb fizz is the perfect way to elevate your self-care routine. Simply sprinkle it into warm water, sit back, and let the soothing bubbles envelop you in a cloud of relaxation. After all, you deserve nothing but the best.

SKIN CHEMISTS - GREEN CAVIAR DAY CREAM Courtesy The Pride Store Start your day off right with a little touch of luxury. This indulgent day moisturizer, enriched with antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins, is the perfect way to pamper your skin and protect it from the elements. So slather it on, strike a pose, and let your squad know that flawless skin is just one of your many talents.

SKIN CHEMISTS - GREEN CAVIAR NIGHT CREAM Courtesy The Pride Store Who says beauty sleep is just for princesses? Treat your skin to some overnight rejuvenation with this luxurious night moisturizer. Packed with nourishing ingredients like green caviar extract and coconut oil, it works tirelessly to repair and revitalize your skin while you sleep. So go ahead, indulge in a little beauty rest—your squad will thank you for it.