Spicy Valentine’s Day: Celebrate your love life with The Pride Store's intimate wellness products

As Cupid readies his arrows and lovebirds flutter around, it’s time to spice up your Valentine’s Day with a dash of excitement and a pinch of adventure. At The Pride Store, we believe in celebrating love in all its forms, and what better way to do so than with CalExotics' tantalizing array of intimate wellness products?

Since 1994, CalExotics, led by visionary CEO Susan Colvin, has revolutionized intimate experiences, offering inclusive designs catering to diverse preferences. From luxurious toys to innovative essentials, each product undergoes rigorous testing, setting industry standards with powerful motors and unbeatable warranties, shaping the future of pleasure for all.

From sleek vibrators to innovative anal stimulators, each item is meticulously crafted to elevate your pleasure and ignite your passion. So, whether you're flying solo or enjoying a romantic rendezvous, let's explore ten must-have products to make this Valentine's Day sizzle.

CALEXOTICS - FRENCH KISS™ CASANOVA Courtesy The Pride Store Introducing the French Kiss™ Casanova, where passion meets innovation. With its flickering tongue teaser and powerful vibrations, this tantalizing toy promises an experience like no other. Whether you're indulging in solo play or adding some spice to your partner sessions, the Casanova is sure to leave you breathless and begging for more.

CALEXOTICS - ECLIPSE™ ROLLER BALL PROBE™ Next up, we have the Eclipse™ Roller Ball Probe™, a game-changer in anal pleasure. Designed for both beginners and experienced users, this silicone stimulator boasts 12 sensational functions guaranteed to take you to new heights of ecstasy. So, why not explore the uncharted territories of pleasure this Valentine's Day?

CALEXOTICS - NIPPLE PLAY® SILVER BEADED NIPPLE CLAMPS Courtesy The Pride Store For those craving a hint of sensation play, look no further than the Nipple Play® Silver Beaded Nipple Clamps. Adorn your most sensitive areas with these adjustable clamps for a tantalizing blend of pleasure and pain. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newbie to nipple play, these clamps are sure to awaken your senses and leave you craving more.

CALEXOTICS - SILICONE LOVE RIDER® BEADED DUAL PENETRATOR™ Courtesy The Pride Store Ready to take your intimate encounters to the next level? Say hello to the Silicone Love Rider® Beaded Dual Penetrator™. This versatile toy allows you to explore the thrill of double penetration without the need for a third party. With its sturdy design and irresistible sensations, the Dual Penetrator™ is sure to become a staple in your bedroom adventures.

CALEXOTICS - MINI VIBRO TEASE™ Looking for something sleek and discreet? Meet the Mini Vibro Tease™, the epitome of elegance and pleasure combined. With its chic design and powerful vibrations, this anal probe is perfect for those who like to play in style. Slip it into your bag for on-the-go pleasure that's always at your fingertips.

CALEXOTICS - SILICONE BALL SPREADER™ But why stop there? Extend your ecstasy with the Silicone Ball Spreader™, designed to enhance your pleasure and satisfaction. With its minimalist design and triple support, this discreet enhancer is ideal for foreplay and intimacy alike. So, go ahead and indulge in sensations like never before.

CALEXOTICS - VOLT™ ELECTRO-BEADS Courtesy The Pride Store For those who crave electrifying experiences, the Volt™ Electro-Beads are sure to delight. With five levels of e-stim and seven vibration functions, this flexible massager offers pulsating pleasure from every angle. Bend it, twist it, and let the electrifying sensations take you on a journey of ecstasy.

CALEXOTICS - NAUGHTY BITS® ANAL GNOME™ GNOME BUTT PLUG Courtesy The Pride Store Feeling adventurous? Dive into the world of fantasy with the Naughty Bits® Anal Gnome™ Gnome Butt Plug. With its unique shape and indulgent girth, this silicone probe is guaranteed to take you on a pleasure adventure like no other. So, why not unleash your inner wild side this Valentine's Day?

CALEXOTICS - BOUNDLESS™ WRIST CUFFS Ready to explore the boundaries of pleasure? Strap in with the Boundless™ Wrist Cuffs, designed for maximum restraint and comfort. With their flexible swivel design and universal clasps, these cuffs allow you to unleash your desires and surrender to the moment. So, let go of inhibitions and embrace the thrill of submission this Valentine's Day.