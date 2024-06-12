Scroll To Top
Fashion

Meet the hunky gay designer making all of the pope's religious clothing

Meet the hunky gay designer making all of the pope's religious clothing

Filippo Sorcinelli designs the formal religious garb for Pope Francis
Instagram (@filippo_sorcinelli)

He may be making the pope's fits, but he's also the master of the thirst trap!

Hunky queer designer Filippo Sorcinelli leads a life full of contradictions. He has worked as a fashion designer for the last two popes while also designing gay-themed fragrances with names like “Cruising-area.”

And did we mention he’s hot, covered in tattoos, and loves to post thirst traps on his Instagram account?

For the past two decades, Sorcinelli has been in high demand in the Vatican, designing religious garb for cardinals, bishops, Pope Benedict XVI, and Pope Francis. He even created the miter (AKA that pointy pope hat) for Benedict XVI to wear while lying in state at St. Peter’s Basilica after his death.

But he is also a fragrance designer, and his Cyber SEX line of scents, which includes “Popper-pop,” “Cruising-area,” and “Slightly-b!tch,” seems to contradict his work for the Catholic Church.

Although the sparkly headdresses and ornate robes covered in gilded embroidery would be at home in any drag competition, so maybe it’s not as incongruous as it looks.

It is strange that a gay man is the head designer for Pope Francis, considering he can’t seem to keep gay slurs out of his mouth.

Just two weeks ago, the pope was caught using the anti-gay slur “Frociaggine” (a Roman Italian word meaning “f—ggotness.”) when talking about opposing admitting gay men into Roman Catholic seminaries in a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops.

But if you thought this was a one-time slip of the tongue, the New York Times reported that Pope Francis was at it again, repeating the slur. While the exact context isn’t known yet, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday that the pope said, “A bishop came to me and told me, ‘There is too much frociaggine here in the Vatican.’”

How can you repeat the Italian F-bomb and think gay men shouldn’t be in the priesthood but also want a gay man to help you slay at the pulpit? Are gay men only welcome when they’re acting out your Queer Eye for the Pope Guy fantasy?

Francis, your hypocrisy is showing.

Regardless, Sorcinelli is a talented designer, and if his recent penchant for posting thirst traps continues, he’ll definitely be a fashion designer we keep our eyes on!

Keep scrolling to see steamy pics of Sorcinelli!

From Your Site Articles
FashionReligionGayCelebrities
anti-gay sluranti-lgbtq+catholic churchfashion designerfilippo sorcinellifragrance designerfrocigginegay slurpope francis
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 29 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio