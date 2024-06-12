Meet the hunky gay designer making all of the pope's religious clothing

Hunky queer designer Filippo Sorcinelli leads a life full of contradictions. He has worked as a fashion designer for the last two popes while also designing gay-themed fragrances with names like “Cruising-area.”

And did we mention he’s hot, covered in tattoos, and loves to post thirst traps on his Instagram account?

For the past two decades, Sorcinelli has been in high demand in the Vatican, designing religious garb for cardinals, bishops, Pope Benedict XVI, and Pope Francis. He even created the miter (AKA that pointy pope hat) for Benedict XVI to wear while lying in state at St. Peter’s Basilica after his death.

But he is also a fragrance designer, and his Cyber SEX line of scents, which includes “Popper-pop,” “Cruising-area,” and “Slightly-b!tch,” seems to contradict his work for the Catholic Church. Although the sparkly headdresses and ornate robes covered in gilded embroidery would be at home in any drag competition, so maybe it’s not as incongruous as it looks. It is strange that a gay man is the head designer for Pope Francis, considering he can’t seem to keep gay slurs out of his mouth.