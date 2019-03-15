How the One Day at a Time Cast Reacted to the Show's Cancellation

"I don’t even know how to begin to express my gratitude to everyone. Truly, I am so honored that we got to tell our stories," Justina Machado tweeted.

Despite being such a groundbreaking and progressive show, Netflix made the unfortunate decision yesterday to cancel One Day at a Time.

"We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day at a Time for a fourth season," Netflix said in a Twitter thread explaining to fans why they made the decision to end ODAAT's three-season run. "The choice did not come easily—we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season."

A new, modern version of the classic '80s show with the same name, One Day at a Time followed the life and struggles of the Cuban-American Alvarez family and was notable for being very LGBT inclusive.

Following the news, several ODAAT cast members also took to Twitter to express their thoughts and feelings on the cancellation.

"My heart is breaking, but I still can’t help but thank Netflix for giving the Alvarez family a home for 3 years and for changing my life," Isabella Gomez, the actress who plays lesbian teen and main character Elena, said. "And to the fans: familia para siempre. I got you."

"I am grieving for the terrible loss of my beloved character, Lydia, on '@OneDayAtATime,'" Oscar-winner Rita Moreno said, who plays grandmother Lydia, said. "A glorious confection/creation put together by @everythingloria and @MikeRoyce thanks to the brilliance of @TheNormanLear and his extraordinary partner, Brent Miller who thought of it all in the first place. I’m not entirely sure how I’ll manage without the ability to exercise that manic, theatrical side of me that’s been loitering on the edges of my life for years looking for a home."

"I’m so grateful to have played Penelope Alvarez. I don’t even know how to begin to express my gratitude to everyone. Truly, I am so honored that we got to tell our stories," Justina Machado, the actress who plays the show's mom Penelope, said. "Yes it was a Latinx family but it was a universal story about family and love. An American Familia."

While it's a bummer that such a diverse, queer show won't be coming back to Netflix, there's been an online campaign started to get to another network to pick up One Day at a Time (in the same way NBC picked up Brooklyn Nine-Nine after FOX canceled it), and #SaveODAAT has been trending on Twitter ever since. (With some celebs even chiming in to help bring back the show!)

Hey @nbc...I hear you like comedies with built-in fan bases that do even better on YOUR network than at their previous homes...#saveODAAT https://t.co/5bIQYexpDz — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 14, 2019

Good morning networks. I’ve met with you in the past & you’ve said “If only we had @OneDayAtATime” Good news.... we can be yours! We can easily do a reset so that those not familiar with the show will get all the info they need. Call Sony. The fight continues. #saveodaat — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 15, 2019

Help save #saveODAAT . We have so few Latinx shows we can be proud of! https://t.co/EtijvVcSLk — Luz, (@ltmphd) March 15, 2019

If you’ve seen @OneDayAtATime you love it, you need it, you’re already asking your favorite network to pick it up. If you haven’t, you need to binge it so you can laugh, cry, and join the rest of us that want this incredible show to find a home. #SaveODAAT — Jay Hayden (@jayhayden00) March 15, 2019

when elena came out to her mom. when there was an episode focused on anxiety. when there was an episode focused on sexual assault and the oppression that wlw relationships face. so so much more. this show has so much to offer and there is an incredible amount of rep #saveodaat https://t.co/BbwyY5mUJk — l i v v v (@lic_lib_liv_) March 15, 2019