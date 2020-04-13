Hannah Gadsby's New Netflix Special Will Give Us the Laughter We Need

In times like these, we really, really NEED some humor from the hilarious Peabody Award winner!

Comedian Hannah Gadsby won a Peabody Award with her breakout stand-up special Nanette on Netflix, and now she's coming back for a second serving of her groundbreaking comedy!

With her first special, Nanette, Gadsby garnered worldwide attention and critical acclaim by being unafraid to shake the table and discuss taboo topics, including "growing up as a butch lesbian in small-town Tasmania, feeling out of place at Pride parades and coming out to her family," we wrote in 2018. "Then halfway through, she challenges the entire concept of comedy with a passionate monologue about bigotry, toxic masculinity, and how she's used humor as a survival tactic that doesn't do justice to her story."

Named after her dog, Gadsby is excited for her fans (who haven't already attended her international comedy tour that just wrapped up) to see her second comedy special, Douglas.

"It's going to be good, unless you don't like it," she quipped in an announcement. "Then it's still going to be good and you'll be wrong."

We can't wait!

Douglas premieres May 26 on Netflix!