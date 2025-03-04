Search form

Meet Loretta Bush, the FBI agent who straight women and lesbians can't stop thirsting over

Loretta Bush
Footage still via Netflix

FBI agent Loretta Bush in the Netflix documentary American Murder: Gabby Petito.

Women are spiraling over Loretta Bush's big masc energy!

Sapphics and straight women alike are currently melting down over a hot masc from an unusual source.

While you normally think of true crime documentaries as being equal parts fascinating and heartbreaking, last month Netflix released American Murder: Gabby Petito, and women on TikTok focused on one thing: the hot butch FBI agent featured in the doc.

Netflix’s latest true crime documentary explores the life and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, an aspiring travel influencer who was killed by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, while on a cross-country van trip. The three-part documentary series digs deeper into the story beyond the headlines with interviews from family, friends, and law enforcement, including FBI agent Loretta Bush, who has caught the eye of women across social media.

As a Tampa bureau agent, Bush appears toward the end of the second episode, and from her very first moment on screen, Sapphics and straight women started lusting after her big masc energy.

When Bush first appears on screen, she walks into the frame with a confident stride and sporting short hair, sunglasses, visible tattoos, and an FBI badge hooked to her hip.

@kristin_bucchi_napoli

Confirmation 😉🏳️‍🌈👍🏼✅ #wlw #lorettabush #gabbypetito #lesbiansoftiktok #wife

Bottom line? She’s so hot that even straight, married women are rethinking their life choices.

The thirsty TikTok videos tend to fall into two camps, queer women lusting after the hot masc and straight women posting videos using George Michael’s song “Father Figure,” who are shocked that they’re attracted to another woman.

“POV you’re a 35 y.o straight, married mother of six until you see Loretta Bush on the Gabby Petito documentary and your life no longer makes any sense,” @mama.courtenyy_ captioned her TikTok video that shows her drooling over Bush.

@haileyscomet32

If you’re my man, keep scrolling🤣 #fyp #Meme #MemeCut #gabbypetito #documentary #netflix #truecrime #missingpersons #lorettabush

“She is just for preventing heterosexual behavior in women,” @kate_righter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sapphics are also having a hard time staying sane while watching the hot masc law enforcement officer.

“Special Agent Loretta Bush (Tampa Division). FBI's finest. ACAB doesn't apply to her,” one person posted on X.

@laperrin10

Or should I say Loretta’s Bush? #wlw #lesbian #gabbypetito #netflix

In TikToker @laperrin10’s video, she implores Netflix to give Bush her own show, and her suggested titles are hilarious. Examples include “Finding Loretta’s Bush,” “The Woman Behind the Bush, “Bush Whacked,” and “You Can’t Out Run the Bush.” We’d watch that!

If you haven’t gotten enough of Bush yet (we don’t blame you!), go watch American Murder: Gabby Petito and keep scrolling for more funny videos and posts about the hottest masc to ever wear a badge!

@kristin_bucchi_napoli

Confirmation 😉🏳️‍🌈👍🏼✅ #wlw #lorettabush #gabbypetito #lesbiansoftiktok #wife

@pya_and_pien

🔥🔥 more masc FBI agents please #lorettabush #gabbypetito #truecrime #crime #documentary #gabby #masc #lesbiansoftiktok #lgbt #fbi #fbiagent #CapCut

@its.alex.bian

#gabbypetito #netflixdocumentary #lesbiansoftiktok #thirst #lorettabush

ViralNetflixTVMemesLesbianTikTokQueer
american murder: gabby petitodocumentaryloretta bushmascmasc lesbianstrue crime
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

