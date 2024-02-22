Pre-K teacher's viral video shows sweet support for boy teased for wearing nail polish

A pre-K teacher’s heartwarming story about supporting a child in his class has garnered national attention after he used it to launch an inclusive business.

In Tell Williams’ viral video, originally posted to TikTok and Instagram last year, the teacher explained what prompted him to wear nail polish to school every day.

"I started because a boy in my class asked his parents to paint his nails,” he said. “And when he came into school the next day to show them off, some students and a few teachers, even, started to tease him. So, to show support, I came in the next day with my nails painted, and I’ve done it ever since.”

As recently highlighted by People, Williams and his high school friend James Jerlecki used that inspiration to launch a nail polish brand called Boitoi in mid-2021.

“We sold out in just a few hours after launch, which shattered our expectations,” Jerlecki told People. “I packaged all of the orders in my garage over the next few days and things just grew from there.”

Ten percent of their profits have gone to charity, with a focus on LGBTQ+ and specifically trans youth organizations, leading to over $3000 donated so far.