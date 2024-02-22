Pre-K teacher's viral video shows sweet support for boy teased for wearing nail polish
Pre-K teacher's viral video shows sweet support for boy teased for wearing nail polish
Let boys wear nail polish!
A pre-K teacher’s heartwarming story about supporting a child in his class has garnered national attention after he used it to launch an inclusive business.
In Tell Williams’ viral video, originally posted to TikTok and Instagram last year, the teacher explained what prompted him to wear nail polish to school every day.
"I started because a boy in my class asked his parents to paint his nails,” he said. “And when he came into school the next day to show them off, some students and a few teachers, even, started to tease him. So, to show support, I came in the next day with my nails painted, and I’ve done it ever since.”
As recently highlighted by People, Williams and his high school friend James Jerlecki used that inspiration to launch a nail polish brand called Boitoi in mid-2021.
“We sold out in just a few hours after launch, which shattered our expectations,” Jerlecki told People. “I packaged all of the orders in my garage over the next few days and things just grew from there.”
Ten percent of their profits have gone to charity, with a focus on LGBTQ+ and specifically trans youth organizations, leading to over $3000 donated so far.
Williams’ story is still inspiring others to share their own — showing just how far society still has to go, but that there are people working towards a more inclusive world for kids every day.
“Last year, a 3rd grade sub gave her unsolicited opinion on my son’s [nails] stating that nail polish was for girls,” wrote @yaniraandco on Williams’ recent Instagram post. “When I say I lost my ever loving mind and let the school know that she’s there to sub not to give her opinions… [The principal] handled it.”
“I paint my nails sometimes, and my son saw me do it and asked if he could have pretty nails. Of course we went to the store and picked out pretty colors!” @kolettie shared. “He doesn't ask for it very often, but when he does get them painted, other people kinda raise their eyebrows (more like people at church) but honestly, why can't boys have pretty colors on their nails?”
“My son was shamed for having painted nails in third grade this year and it hurt my heart. I wish we had more teachers like you in Tennessee,” said @cathi_coop.
At present, the Boitoi website is all sold out of their products, although it does note a children’s book inspired by Williams’ experience is on the way.