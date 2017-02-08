Gaga's Video for 'John Wayne' Makes Us Want to Slay the Wild West

Still riding on the hype of her triumphant Super Bowl halftime performance, Joanne World Tour announcement, and slated guest appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race, Lady Gaga has been having a busy yet thoroughly productive week—and we're absolutely living for all of it!

If you thought that things couldn't get any better, think again. Gaga has capitalized on her recent buzz by dropping the music video for "John Wayne," the latest single off her latest album Joanne, which was released late last year. Leave it to Gaga to slay the wild, wild west in super high heels, shooting the bad guys while neon cowboys hoedown the night away. This action-packed dance-off extravaganza is wild (to say the least), and it certainly leaves all the barrels smoking.

Watch the promo for Gaga's "John Wayne" music video below, and catch the full thing exclusively on Apple Music.