Megan Thee Stallion sued for harassment, ex employee allegedly forced to watch her have sex

Megan Thee Stallion has been accused by former cameraman Emilio Garcia of harassment and fostering a hostile work environment, according to a lawsuit filed with the Los Angeles Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Garcia worked as a personal cameraman for the rapper from 2019 to 2023. He alleges that he was stuck in a moving car with Megan while she had sex with a woman. According to the lawsuit, Garcia traveled to Ibiza, Spain, with Megan The Stallion in June 2022 and was in a car with her and another woman when they began having sex. Garcia claims he was unable to leave because the car was moving.

In a statement to NBC News, Garcia says he felt “uncomfortable” and “shocked” at “the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.”

The following day, Megan asked him if he was in the vehicle, and he confirmed that he was, according to the lawsuit. She told Garcia not to speak about what he saw. He also claims in the lawsuit that she hurled fatphobic comments at him, calling him a “fat b-tch” and telling him to “spit your food out," saying, “You don’t need to be eating.”

“To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these things, I felt degraded,” Garcia says.

According to the lawsuit, Garcia alleges that after the trip he went from earning a monthly rate of $4,000 to being paid for each task he did for Megan The Stallion. The lawsuit says Garcia “essentially worked during all waking hours of a day … always answering calls and running other tasks under Stallion’s direction” and claims he was denied overtime pay and regular breaks. In June 2023, when Garcia was already planning on quitting, Roc Nation told him that his “services were no longer needed,” per the lawsuit.

According to the NBC News report, Garcia is seeking more than six figures in damages. The lawsuit states that he is also fighting for unpaid wages, interest on unpaid wages, unpaid overtime, and other employee benefits at the legal rate.

“If you don’t know that you’re being done wrong, you don’t really know how to advocate for yourself until you start asking. Maybe you start asking your peers who have representation, they have agents, they have management, they have attorneys,” he told NBC. “So I just really just want to encourage people to advocate for themselves.”

The Grammy-winning rapper is denying the allegations made about her in the lawsuit.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” Megan's lawyer, Alex Spiro, told Page Six exclusively hours after the news broke. “We will deal with this in court.”

Alongside Megan, Garcia is also suing Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., Hot Girl Touring, LLC, and Roc Nation.