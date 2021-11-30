Is a Happiest Season Sequel Really Happening? Aubrey Plaza Says Yes

We still haven't fully recovered from the winter wonderland that was 2020's gayest Christmas movie, Happiest Season, and perhaps the stars haven't either...

In case you forgot, the story follows Abby (Kristen Stewart) as she goes home with her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) for the holidays, despite the latter not actually being out to her family. Drama, of course, ensues, and in the midst of it all rises Riley, played by Aubrey Plaza, who has some serious sexual tension with Abby. As with most Christmas films, the ending is happy, but fans weren't completely satisfied with Riley's endgame – and it sounds like Plaza isn't either.

At a recent book signing for her new children’s book The Legend of the Christmas Witch, Plaza, who was actually dressed as a witch, stirs the pot. In the now-viral TikTok, fans can be heard gushing over the hit movie, to which Plaza responds, "There’s gonna be another one." Gasps erupt from her adoring fans. “Um, yeah! Because my character deserves love too.”

@evilhag4ever NO IM SO EXCITED I CANT (from @ electrop0p on ig)

The question on everyone's lips is, of course, "Is she serious?"

Plaza is a well-known jokester and might not be the most trustworthy source. Even fans in the comments are skeptical, one writing, "love her, would not believe a single word she would say." And to their point, the news has not been confirmed by any of the other actors involved in the movie or creator Clea DuVall.

Maybe she's using her bisexual witch energy to manifest, which we can certainly appreciate. But just because Plaza wants the sequel doesn't mean the creators do too.

Only time will tell...