JoJo Siwa's Insta Story Is Relatable AF If You're Dating Long Distance

If you've ever done long-distance dating, then you probably know all too well that it comes with many challenges, the first and foremost being that you really, really, REALLY miss your partner whenever they are not physically with you. Although it can be isolating, especially if you don't know anyone else in a long-distance relationship, you are definitely not alone in your struggles. Pansexual dancer, singer, and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa definitely knows what it's like too!

In a recent post to her Instagram Stories, the 17-year-old Nickelodeon star shared a tearful selfie with the caption "I. Don't. Like. Saying. Goodbye," referring to the fact that she just had to say bye to her girlfriend Kylie Prew after a recent visit.

When fans started to be concerned about what was going on, JoJo took to her Stories again to clarify that, "nothing happened, we're just long-distance, and we had to say goodbye today."

"I'm sad," she said, according to People Magazine. "It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to, ever. But we do, and it just makes when we say hi to each other even more special."

She continued:

"I'm going to go keep doing this [crying] for a lot longer, but I just wanted to come on here because I knew you all were panicking for a second. But no need to panic, [it's just] the reality of long-distance. It's very, very, very hard, but it's the most worth it ever."

Although it's sad to see someone as awesome and cool as JoJo cry, we do love her relationship with Kylie, and we're glad to see that they're making the long-distance thing work!

Back in February during an interview with late-night talk host Jimmy Fallon, Siwa opened up about and reflected on her very public coming out experience and how her relationship with "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world" helped her find the strength to publicly live her truth. She recounted to Fallon how a FaceTime call with Prew following her dance collab with LGBTQ+ TikTok collective Pride House helped her realize that it was a good time to finally come out of the closet and post her now-iconic "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." tweet, despite how hesitant she was at first to do so.

Shortly afterward, JoJo then dedicated a sweet AF Instagram post to Kylie just ahead of the Valentine's Day holiday, JoJo revealinh that the two of them have been in a relationship for (at the time) a month already and that they were best friends beforehand for over a year.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th, 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend," JoJo wrote. "Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day!"