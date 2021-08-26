Rihanna Announces Third Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Global superstar Rihanna has announced the third annual Savage x Fenty fashion show, coming to Amazon Prime this September.

Launched in 2019, the fashion show has been beautifully race, age, body, and LGBTQ+ inclusive, including people with disabilities, drag queens, and more. The show has effectively kicked down the doors that blocked many LGBTQ+ and body diverse people from being a part of the industry in this way.

Rihanna shared a teaser for the show on Instagram, writing, "Oh you think you ready ?!"

Previous shows have included special appearances from celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Big Sean, Normani, Lizzo, Indya Moore, Gigi Hadid, as well as RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Shea Coulee, Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall, and many more.

We can't wait to see who Rihanna will feature in this year's show! The compilation of artists will be showing off the new Savage x Fenty line, likely coming this fall.

Savage X Fenty Show Volume 3 premieres September 24 on Amazon Prime Video.