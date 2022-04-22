Liza Minnelli Was Reportedly Forced to Sit In a Wheelchair at Oscars

"Can you imagine being suddenly forced to be seen by millions of people the way you don’t want to be seen?"

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli shared a tender moment at the 94th annual Academy Awards but according to a friend, Minelli's disoriented nature was actually because of the Academy.

The 76-year-old icon appeared on stage with Gaga to a standing ovation. Minnelli seemed out of it as they figured out what to do and say next, with Gaga quickly taking control of the situation. “The public, they love you,” she told Minelli, at one point even leaning over and whispering, “I got you.”

“I know,” Minnelli replied.

While the moment warmed many viewers' hearts, Michael Feinstein, pianist and friend of Minnelli, told The Jess Cagle Show that Minnelli was “very disappointed” by it and didn't consent to appear in the wheelchair.

“She only agreed to appear at the Oscars if she would be in a director’s chair, because she’s been having back trouble,” said Feinstein. “She said, ‘I don’t want people to see me limping out there.’ She said, ‘You know, I want to look good. I don’t want people to worry about me.’”

Feinstein says the organizers were "shaken up" by the now infamous slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock earlier in the night and they abruptly changed plans. A stage manager informed her minutes beforehand that she’d be seated in a wheelchair instead.

“She was nervous,” added Feinstein, “and it made her look like she was out of it. Can you imagine being suddenly forced to be seen by millions of people the way you don’t want to be seen? That’s what happened to her.”

Minnelli has not directly commented on the moment. She reportedly only appeared at the Oscars per Gaga's request.