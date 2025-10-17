Maggie Lindemann strips down & bares all in vulnerable new album

Following their run on the show, Lauter has secured a ton of impressive gigs on the stage and the big screen. The queen is currently starring as Victor/Emcee in the Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and will join other Drag Race alum in Adam Shankman’s upcoming action-comedy feature film.

It's safe to say Lauter is booked and busy, but the performer is already manifesting a return to the werkroom on a future season of All Stars.

"I've changed so much as a queen. I feel like I wasn't totally understood the first time around, so I would love to go back and let them see more of me and a more accurate version of who I am," Lauter tells PRIDE.

Although Drag Race helped catapult Lauter's career into stardom, the entertainer had a hard time dodging haters and negative feedback during their time on the show.

"The year that Drag Race aired was particularly intense. You don't want a bunch of people on the internet telling you that they don't like what your face looks like. It's really remembering your individuality."

Despite the trolls online, the impressive queen focuses on all of the love they've received over the years and uses all of the positive energy to work on more exciting projects.

"If this season had aired in 2001, the only way I would see any of this negativity is if someone came up to me and said it to my face, and no one has ever done that. Take a step back, touch some grass, and breathe some air."

In fact, Lauter has teamed up with MTV and Drag Race on their Creativity as Self-Care campaign, which focuses on the importance of the fine arts and mental well-being, especially for queer youth.

"We're living in a world where the people who are supposed to be protecting us and uplifting us aren't really doing that right now. So much about life is just being connected to people and realizing you're not alone. Art is such a powerful conduit for that."

Fans can follow Marty Lauter on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.