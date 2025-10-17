Skip to content
Maggie Lindemann strips down & bares all in vulnerable new album

The pop punk singer is getting raw and candid like never before.

Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 17 2025 / 3:00 PM
Maggie Lindemann is keeping it real.

Fans fell in love with the singer when she went viral nearly ten years ago for her massive hit song "Pretty Girl," which has earned billions of streams worldwide.

Since her breakthrough as a mainstream artist, Lindemann has shifted her sound to fit a pop punk and alternative sound that helped her gain momentum in the industry.

Now, the star is going back to her roots by experimenting with pop music again on her vulnerable new album, I Feel Everything.

"I'm going through a lot of different emotions in this project. I want people to feel like it's okay to feel unsure about things. It's okay to have a bunch of different emotions about things and to change your mind. They have someone to relate to," Lindemann tells PRIDE.

Although many of her diehard fans have grown to love her presence in the rock music world, Lindemann wanted to create music that felt authentic to who she is as an artist today.

Plus, she's hoping this album will connect with both new and old audiences as a form of escapism during these intense times.

"I just wanted to try something that felt lighter and resonated with the emotions I was going through. I have people that I look up to who give me that sense of relief. I hope I can be that for you. I'm sorry these times are so insane. Hopefully, we'll get through it soon."

I Feel Everything is available now on all platforms. To see the full interview with Maggie Lindemann, check out the video at the top of the page.

celebritiesentertainmentmusicwomeninterviews

