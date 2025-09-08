Skip to content
Meet Jeff Perla — the sexy gay influencer stripping down in his viral videos

The handsome model is also getting queer men to show plenty of skin in his steamy interviews.

Meet Jeff Perla — the sexy gay influencer stripping down in his viral videosplay icon
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishSeptember 08 2025 / 11:36 AM
This is the gay agenda.

Jeff Perla is the handsome influencer and interviewer who's asking all of the spicy questions to gays at tourist destinations across the globe.

From Grindr hookups to underwear reveals and everything in between, Perla is embracing his sexuality and having a blast flirting with hunky men online.

"I try to find something that's fun and playful! I think it's just fun to showcase that sometimes guys wears thongs, briefs, and sometimes you can just f*** around. Just have fun and be playful," Perla tells PRIDE.

While walking the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Perla revealed his favorite steamy question he loves to ask gay men in his videos.

"Asking people what underwear their wearing... I have met the coolest people from around the world that I never would have met if I didn't just approach them and ask such a stupid question."

The star is quite literally building an empire as his content continues to make waves in the industry.

Perla hosts his own podcast titled Uncut with Jeff and serves as the face of the hit Snapchat series Oh Dear I'm Queer. Plus, he's also on OnlyFans, where he promises to show off all the behind the scenes content fans are craving.

"Don't be afraid to approach gay people! Everyone wants a compliment and be nice about it, that's it."

Fans can follow Jeff Perla on Instagram here. To see the full interview from the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, check out the video at the top of the page.

