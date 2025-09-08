Laganja Estranja, Willam, & Denali spill on performing with Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 VMAs (exclusive)

Protect the dolls!

Sabrina Carpenter made quite the statement when she hit the stage to perform her sexy new single "Tears" at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Grammy winner invited many popular RuPaul's Drag Race queens to join her onstage including Denali, Willam, Symone, Laganja Estranja and Lexi Love.

However, the queens did much more than just twirl alongside Carpenter and her hunky backup dancers. During the performance, Carpenter's crew held up signs advocating for LGBTQ+ equality and transgender rights.

While walking the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, the queens dished on working with Carpenter and why this moment is so special in queer history.

"I've been working for like 26 years in this industry and she's hands down the nicest person. She made sure all of our costumes were amazing. She has taste! Some people in this industry like me," Willam tells PRIDE.

Willam and Laganja Estranja were able to reunite on the VMAs stage this year as the two also joined Miley Cyrus ten years ago during her performance of "Dooo It!"

"To be joining Sabrina now is such an honor! Every ten years now, we have to do the VMAs! It's a rule now. I think this is super important though. She's providing visibility to our community in such an authentic way, not only to trans people, but people of color and the ballroom scene," Estranja says.

"To be part of a moment with a superstar who is at the top of her career and then to be visibly queer? It's not just queer, it's like the gayest s*** you've ever seen. It's truly such an honor. I can't believe it and I'm so proud. It's so cool," Denali adds.

Fans can watch the full interviews with the RuPaul's Drag Race queens from the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at the video at the top of the page.