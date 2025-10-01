28 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in October 2025 — and where to watch them

LGBTQ+ TV & movies coming in October: The Boulet Brothers’ Titans; Boots, Queens of the Dead, and Kiss of the Spider Woman Shudder; Netflix; IFC Films; Roadside Attractions Spooky season is officially upon us, and the number of exciting LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows headed our way this month is positively scary! October brings the return of some of our most anticipated and favorite shows, including The Boulet Brothers’ Titans , 9-1-1 , Loot , and Hazbin Hotel. We’re also getting brand-new titles like Boots, Queens of the Dead , Kiss of the Spider Woman, Monster: The Ed Gein Story , and Lesbian Space Princess to obsess over. Keep scrolling to see what we’ll be watching all month long—and where you can watch it. All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.

Abbott Elementary (season 5) - October 1 The series remains focused on our favorite teachers navigating the school’s limited resources while championing their students’ success. Expect more award-winning comedy, genuine connections, and laugh-out-loud moments. Where to watch: ABC

Bone Lake - October 3 A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival. Where to watch: In theaters

Monster: The Ed Gein Story - October 3 Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. Where to watch: Netflix

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror - October 3 The definitive story of The Rocky Horror Show comes to cinemas this autumn. Kaleidoscope Entertainment has unveiled the trailer for Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, the feature documentary exploring the rise of one of the greatest cult phenomena of all time. Where to watch: In theaters

Saturday Night Live (season 51) - October 4 Bad Bunny on SNL Rosalind O’Connor/NBC NBC’s Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, Saturday Night Live, returns in fall 2025 for its 51st season of laughs, surprises, and standout performances. Where to watch: NBC

The Real Housewives of Potomac (season 10) - October 5 OGs Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby are back for the first time without 'Grande Dame' Karen Huger, who is serving time in prison after being convicted on DUI charges. Still, her presence is felt as new drama emerges! Wendy Osefo, Keiarna Stewart, and Stacey Rusch also return in full-time roles, joined by newcomers Tia Glover and Angel Massie. As for 'friends of' the cast, Jassi Rideaux settles into her sophomore season as fan-favorite Monique Samuels makes her unexpected comeback! Where to watch: Bravo

The Boulet Brothers' Titans (season 2) - October 7 In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season two, fourteen of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favorites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror, and Glamour in order to win the crown and a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of “Queen of the Underworld”. Where to watch: Shudder

Maintenance Required - October 8 In Maintenance Required, Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street. Seeking comfort, she turns to an anonymous online confidant - unaware she’s confiding in Beau, the very rival threatening her business. As sparks fly both online and off, the truth threatens to blow everything apart. where to watch: Prime Video

9-1-1 (season 9) - October 9 In honor of Bobby Nash’s sacrifice, the 118 comes together to dedicate the firehouse in his memory. Meanwhile, when a billionaire tech giant is involved in a life-or-death emergency, the team must race to his aid. Where to watch: ABC

Boots - October 9 Set in the tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps—when being gay in the military was still illegal—the series follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer) and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits. Where to watch: Netflix

After the Hunt - October 10 From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, After the Hunt is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light. Where to watch: In theaters

Fairyland - October 10 Set against San Francisco's vibrant cultural scene in the 1970s and 1980s, both before and after the AIDS epidemic, the crisis claims the life of Alysia Abbot's father, Steve Abbott, a widowed poet and gay activist. Where to watch: In theaters

Kiss of the Spider Woman - October 10 Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna. Where to watch: In theaters

Elsbeth (season 3) - October 12 After her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. Where to watch: CBS

DMV - October 13 Based on the short story by award-winning author Katherine Heiny, “DMV” turns everyday chaos into charm as a crew of lovable misfits tackle bureaucracy, bad attitudes, and busted printers—all with minimum wage and maximum sarcasm. It’s the job nobody wants, but the hangout you won’t want to miss. Where to watch: CBS

Solar Opposites (season 6) - October 13 Once their alien diamond-making machine gets destroyed, the Solar Opposites must face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget! When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain... but will they like who they find? ALSO: The epic story of the people of The Wall has all built to this thrilling and shocking conclusion… Where to watch: Hulu

Loot (season 2) - October 15 Molly has landed the jet for season three, with viewers left on the edge of their seats following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted and somewhat assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague Arthur (Nat Faxon). Where to watch: Apple TV+

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy - October 16 From 1972 to 1978, thirty-three young men were kidnapped, murdered, and buried in a crawl space beneath their killer's house. And no one was the wiser. Not for all those years. Why? He was charming and funny. Had a good, All-American job. Was a community leader. He even volunteered to entertain sick kids...while dressed as a clown. Where to watch: Peacock

Ghosts (season 5) - October 16 Sam, Jay, and the ghosts attempt to extricate Jay from his deal with Elias Woodstone, the devil. Also, Isaac helps Patience through a crisis of confidence, and Pete and Alberta navigate the fallout from their kiss. Where to watch: CBS

Hal & Harper - October 19 Hal and Harper have built their adult lives side by side in Los Angeles, bound by a lifetime of inside jokes and shared pain. When Dad announces he’s having a baby with his girlfriend, the siblings must reexamine their past and reckon with the versions of themselves they’ve carried into adulthood. Where to watch: Mubi

Riot Women - October 22 From Sally Wainwright, the creator, writer, and director of Happy Valley. A teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader: five menopausal women form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined. As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heartbreaking connection. Where to watch: Britbox

Anne Rice's The Talamasca - October 23 Guy Anatole, on the cusp of graduating from law school, is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. Where to watch: AMC

Nobody Wants This (season 2) - October 23 First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons), and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them. Where to watch: Netflix

Queens of the Dead - October 24 The film follows a group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies who have to put aside their personal dramas and use their unique skills to fight the brain-thirsty undead when a zombie apocalypse breaks out on the night of a giant warehouse party. Where to watch: In theaters

Hazbin Hotel (season 2) - October 29 Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality. Where to watch: Prime Video

Hedda - October 21 (theatrical) & October 29 (Prime Video) Hedda Gabler navigates a house she does not want, a marriage she feels trapped in and an ex-lover who has reappeared in her life. Where to watch: In theaters & Prime Video

Selling Sunset (season 9) - October 29 Chrishell Stause Netflix The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return for an explosive ninth season with over-the-top listings and high stakes drama as they navigate love, betrayal, and loyalty both inside and outside the brokerage. Where to watch: Netflix