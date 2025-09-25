Skip to content
Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz's naughty-looking stretch routine has the gays in a frenzy

He's leaving very little to the imagination!

Carlos Alcaraz ​

Carlos Alcaraz

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-Rucker September 25 2025 / 12:41 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is usually in the headlines for being ranked the world’s No. 1 in men’s singles, but now he’s going viral for his pre-match stretching routine instead of for winning on the court.

In a new video that quickly went viral on social media, Alcaraz is seen spreading his legs wide and bouncing his hips up and down like he’s humping the floor.

It leaves little to the imaginations so, of course, the gays went feral in the comments.

Tennis isn’t for everyone, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing who Alcaraz is before now, but the 6 foot tall tennis GOAT’s stretch routine alone is reason enough to start tuning in to matches.

Check out the thirsty responses the video inspired!

"I wanted to help him with the stretching"

"Me preparing for that special outing"

"he would be the middle one in the little train"

"what a huge ass"

"I thought it was something related to the Kama Sutra. Lol"

"I do that sometimes and a friend stays behind helping me"

"This stretch is good, but if you're not warmed up, my friend... The pain comes on full force kkk"

"It was missing a little moan hahaha"

"I wanted him to stretch out on top of me"

"I have another stretch if he needs it"

"I wanted to be under him"

