Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz's naughty-looking stretch routine has the gays in a frenzy

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is usually in the headlines for being ranked the world’s No. 1 in men’s singles, but now he’s going viral for his pre-match stretching routine instead of for winning on the court.
In a new video that quickly went viral on social media, Alcaraz is seen spreading his legs wide and bouncing his hips up and down like he’s humping the floor.
It leaves little to the imaginations so, of course, the gays went feral in the comments.
Tennis isn’t for everyone, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing who Alcaraz is before now, but the 6 foot tall tennis GOAT’s stretch routine alone is reason enough to start tuning in to matches.
Check out the thirsty responses the video inspired!
"This stretch is good, but if you're not warmed up, my friend... The pain comes on full force kkk"