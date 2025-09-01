Tennis legend Billie Jean King came out as gay in 1981, and while she was forced to do it because a former lover was suing her, she blazed a trail that other queer women are following to this day.
From Martina Navratilova (though it was extremely disappointing to learn she’s a TERF) to Samantha Stosur, lesbians and sapphic women have been making headlines in the sport for decades.
Now, there are queer women playing professional tennis from countries around the world. And much like most sapphic communities, many of them have dated each other!
Emina Bektas — United States
American tennis star Emina Bektas finally broke into the world’s top 100 for the first time in 2023, officially making her the fourth-oldest top 100 newbie in WTA history. She has a career high ranking of No. 82 and made it to Wimbledon in 2021 and 2022 for doubles and in 2022 and 2024 for singles. She used to be married to English tennis champ Tara Moore, who also used to be her doubles partner.
Daria Kasatkina — Australia
Russian-born, Aussie tennis champ Daria Kasatkina made it all the way to No. 8 in the women’s singles rating by WTA in 2022, the same year she made it to the semifinals of the French Open. The star athlete has also managed to make it to Wimbledon. After leaving Russia for fear of persecution for being LGBTQ+, she got engaged to her longtime girlfriend, former Olympic figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, back in June 2025.
Greet Minnen — Belgium
Belgium tennis player Greet Minnen has a career-high WTA world ranking of No. 59 in singles and No. 45 in doubles. She has made it to the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open over the course of her athletic career. At one point, Minnen was engaged to fellow tennis star Alison van Uytvanck, but despite their popularity among tennis fans, the two split in 2021. Lucky for Minnen, she found love again and married her wife, Marie Diels, in July 2025.
Demi Schuurs — Netherlands
Dutch tennis star Demi Schuurs came out as gay when she was still in her teens and has been in a relationship with Carmen Kuijer since 2020. Schuurs specializes in doubles and peaked in the rankings at No. 7 for doubles in 2018. She also made it to the Olympics in 2021 and has also played at Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open.
Nadia Podoroska — Argentina
Nadia Podoroska reached a career high in the rankings in 2021 when she hit No. 36 in singles and No. 62 in doubles. In 2021, she became the first Argentine woman to reach round 16 in Olympic Tennis in the 21st century in singles at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Podoroska is dating former Argentine tennis player Guillermina Naya, who used to be her doubles partner. Podoroska came out publicly as gay back in 2022, announcing her relationship with Naya on Instagram.
Tara Moore — England
Hong-Kong born, English tennis player Tara Moore is Britain's former No. 1-ranked doubles player, has won nine singles titles and 17 doubles titles on the ITF Circuit, and has a career high ranking of No. 145 in singles and No. 77 in doubles with the WTA. Moore was previously engaged to Swiss player Conny Perrin and was then in a relationship with her former doubles partner Emina Bektas, though the two have since broken up.
Moore is currently waiting out a four-year competition ban after steroids were found in her bloodstream in 2022. The ban is not set to end in December 2027 despite an independent tribunal determining Moore’s positive blood test was due to her eating contaminated meat.
Conny Perrin — Switzerland
Swiss tennis star Conny Perrin has won 13 singles and 28 doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit. She’s reached a career best WTA singles ranking of No. 134 in 2018 and her career best doubles ranking of No. 99 in 2024. She used to be engaged to fellow tennis player Tara Moore.