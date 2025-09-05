The StudBudz on their friendship origin story and those rumors that they're secretly in love

The pink-haired duo, the StudBudz, made up of WNBA stars Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams, are opening up about the origins of their friendship and whether the two are sleeping together like fans suspect.
The StudBudz have been on the fast track to fame ever since they captured the nation's attention when they did a 72-hour-long livestream during the WNBA All Star weekend earlier this year. Now, Hiedeman and Williams have made it all the way to the pages of Vogue.
In a new photoshoot and interview with the magazine, the StudBudz delved into how they met and the intense moment the two realized they were besties.
“We met my rookie year in 2019, when I went to the Connecticut Sun,” Hiedeman explained. “I just wanted to hang out with her because she was the coolest person on the team.”
Williams, on the other hand, tried to keep her distance because she liked to keep her professional and personal lives separate. “But then I felt her vibe, and she was the only one on the team I invited to my birthday,” she said.
Sadly, the two got broken up after a series of trades and playing internationally, but they kept in touch, and then last year, Hiedeman and Williams were reunited when they were both signed by the Minnesota Lynx. “I remember the day we became best friends,” Williams said. “I was going through my breakup, and I called T [Hiedeman’s nickname] crying in the hotel room. My dog just stayed on the phone with me and talked me through that. I said, ‘This really my best friend.’ And she told me the next day, ‘Bro, we really best friends, I ain’t never heard you cry before.’”
The StudBudz may spend most of their time together, between being teammates, hosting a Twitch channel, and being BFFs, but according to them, that’s where their relationship ends, despite fans theorizing that their flirty banter means they’re secretly sleeping together.
While on set for the photoshoot, Hiedeman jokingly catcalled Williams, who says she was “late to the gay party” but considers herself “a full-on stud” now, calling her “girly” and “fine shit” for wearing makeup.
Williams responded, “Duh! I’m a bad bitch!”
But although fans insist they are in love with each other, the StudBudz quickly put an end to the fan theory when Willams said, “me and T ain’t having no sex,” before Hiedeman added, “My friend is very cute, but just not my type.”
The two friends pointed out that they have different types when it comes to women. While Hiedeman likes “baddies” who can also be “a bit of a bro,” Williams likes “very feminine, submissive energy. I don’t need my woman to be my bro.”
As for whether or not the StudBudz are looking to settle down, Hiedeman said, “If love finds me, it finds me,” but Williams is dodging commitment.
“If love finds me, I don't want to be found!” Williams said. “On God. The perfect girl can fall in my lap and I'm gonna be like, ‘Yeah, nah, not right now. We can have fun though.”