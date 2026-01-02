5 reasons lesbians & sapphics should be hyped for Unrivaled women's basketball in 2026

The 2026 WNBA season may not start until May, but Unrivaled is here to fill in the gap!

The 3x3 basketball league, founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, had its inaugural season last year and was so popular that it added teams and players for the follow-up season, which starts on January 5, 2026.

Not only will Unrivaled fill the WNBA-sized hole in your heart during the off-season, but you’re going to get to see all of your favorite queer players on new teams, with new teammates and rivals, and playing a whole new style of ball.

It’s exciting, energizing, and will have you falling in love with women’s sports all over again.

Adding two new teams See on Instagram The inaugural season was so successful that the league has already added two new teams. For the second season, Unrivaled is going from six teams to eight with the addition of Breeze BC and Hive BC, which brings 12 new players into the league. Queer players Kate Martin and breakout star Paige Bueckers have both joined the Breeze, while the Hive boasts sapphic players Saniya Rivers and Natisha Hiedeman.

Paige Bueckers joining See on Instagram Sapphic player Paige Bueckers had an amazing first season with the WNBA. She set the WNBA rookie single-game record with 44 points, became the first player to ever score more than 40 points on 80% shooting, made it to the All-Star game, and won Rookie of the Year. And now she’s spending her rookie Unrivaled season playing for the Breeze, where we’re hoping she’ll break even more records. Plus, she's dating UConn star player Azzi Fudd, so we may get to see her on the sidelines cheering on her girlfriend, too.

Watching a more creative game Saniya Rivers Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images The 3x3 basketball league gives players more opportunity to play one-on-one and experiment with parts of the game that are ignored during the regular WNBA season. We can’t wait to see players like Saniya Rivers dominate on the court and try out moves we’ve never seen the Connecticut Sun rookie do before. “It allows you to be a lot more creative on the court,” Rivers said, per Sports Illustrated . “It’s more of a confidence and energy thing. It’s a different game, a different energy.”

The Studbudz playing on rival teams See on Instagram The Studbudz — made up of Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman — became the stars and unofficial party coordinators for the WNBA All-Star weekend, and now the two players are both going to be playing for Unrivaled. We’re used to seeing these two players united on the Minnesota Lynx, but next year we’ll get to see them battle it out on rival teams, with Williams joining the Vinyl and Hiedeman playing for the Hive.