Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Could Bob The Drag Queen be the next host of RuPaul's Drag Race?

Could Bob The Drag Queen be the next host of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?

Bob The Drag Queen
Courtesy of Shore Fire Media

Grab your purses and start those engines!

rickycornish

Why y'all gagging?

Bob The Drag Queen is one of the most recognizable winners and alums from the hit show RuPaul's Drag Race, as the queen took home the crown back on season eight.

Since her memorable win eight years ago, the star has been working nonstop on plenty of passion projects. Currently, Bob is traveling around the world with the one and only Madonna on her iconic Celebration Tour.

"I had been in communication with Madonna since Pride 2022. I serve as a counterpart to Madonna. Being in her orbit is really interesting and you get to see her impact on a global level. This woman has affected a lot of people's lives," Bob tells PRIDE.

While she's making herstory with Madonna right by her side, Bob is currently enjoying the 16th season of Drag Race that just kicked off on MTV.

"It's really exciting! Season 16 is eight seasons after my season. I'd be shocked if the show ended more than I would be if the show continued, to be honest. RuPaul's going to be hosting that show from the crypt! She'll host that show from hospice before she gives it up."

Even though RuPaul has no signs of slowing down with her drag empire, many fans have speculated who could take over as the future host of Drag Race.

Along with many other legendary winners, Bob's name is mentioned the most by the fans.

"My name is thrown in there a lot! I don't know if World of Wonder agrees (laughs), but my name does get thrown out there a lot in the mix of who should host Drag Race. It's like me, Bianca, Alaska, and Trixie over and over again."

Thankfully, Bob agrees with the fans that hosting Drag Race could be a very suitable role in the future. If World of Wonder were to pick up the phone, the queen is happy to have the conversation.

"I'm sure we can come to an agreement, for sure. I love them over at World of Wonder and RuPaul's Drag Race continues to be my favorite show to this day, but I also don't want to envision a world where I take over RuPaul's legacy. RuPaul's legacy goes far beyond the show. The fact that she's able to be the judge, jury, and executioner on the show is because of her years of expertise."

Fans can get tickets to see Bob The Drag Queen on tour with Madonna by visiting the official website here.

Could Bob The Drag Queen Be the Next Host of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensTVVideoRuPaulsDragRaceViralBobTheDragQueenInterviewsRuPaulEntertainmentCelebrities
dragbob the drag queenrupaul's drag racerupaulinterviewscelebritiesentertainmentdrag queens
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio