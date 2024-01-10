Could Bob The Drag Queen be the next host of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?

Why y'all gagging?

Bob The Drag Queen is one of the most recognizable winners and alums from the hit show RuPaul's Drag Race, as the queen took home the crown back on season eight.

Since her memorable win eight years ago, the star has been working nonstop on plenty of passion projects. Currently, Bob is traveling around the world with the one and only Madonna on her iconic Celebration Tour.

"I had been in communication with Madonna since Pride 2022. I serve as a counterpart to Madonna. Being in her orbit is really interesting and you get to see her impact on a global level. This woman has affected a lot of people's lives," Bob tells PRIDE.

While she's making herstory with Madonna right by her side, Bob is currently enjoying the 16th season of Drag Race that just kicked off on MTV.

"It's really exciting! Season 16 is eight seasons after my season. I'd be shocked if the show ended more than I would be if the show continued, to be honest. RuPaul's going to be hosting that show from the crypt! She'll host that show from hospice before she gives it up."

Even though RuPaul has no signs of slowing down with her drag empire, many fans have speculated who could take over as the future host of Drag Race.

Along with many other legendary winners, Bob's name is mentioned the most by the fans.

"My name is thrown in there a lot! I don't know if World of Wonder agrees (laughs), but my name does get thrown out there a lot in the mix of who should host Drag Race. It's like me, Bianca, Alaska, and Trixie over and over again."

Thankfully, Bob agrees with the fans that hosting Drag Race could be a very suitable role in the future. If World of Wonder were to pick up the phone, the queen is happy to have the conversation.

"I'm sure we can come to an agreement, for sure. I love them over at World of Wonder and RuPaul's Drag Race continues to be my favorite show to this day, but I also don't want to envision a world where I take over RuPaul's legacy. RuPaul's legacy goes far beyond the show. The fact that she's able to be the judge, jury, and executioner on the show is because of her years of expertise."

Fans can get tickets to see Bob The Drag Queen on tour with Madonna by visiting the official website here.