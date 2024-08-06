Trinity & Monét reveal the REAL reason their step-down was a video recording

If RuPaul’s Drag Race has anything it’s traditions. From beloved recurring challenges like the reading challenge, Snatch Game, or the ball challenge. To awards like Miss Congeniality and now The Golden Boot. We live, love, and laugh for them all. Another time-honored challenge in the Drag Race world: the step-down, where the winning queen (or queens) return in their best drag to end their era and usher in a new one.

Some step-downs have become truly iconic, Violet Chachki and Sasha Velour’s step-downs both immediately spring to mind. So when All Stars season 4 twinners Trinity “The Tuck” and Monét X Change delivered theirs together via a video message, well, it seemed a bit odd.

Now we know why ALLEGEDLY: Money , of course.

On a recent episode of Sibling Rivalry , the girls spilled all the tea about what went down — or rather what didn’t — with their step-down.

“One thing that I am very jealous of is the previous season. The winner comes and interacts on the last episode, and ours was just a fucking video we filmed at WOW,” begins Monét.

Like she has been just waiting to be asked, Trinity then revealed all. “Do you want to know the tea people? You want to know why?,” she began, explaining that when the filming was set to happen both of them were on tour in Australia and at the last minute the production company reached out to see about them returning to film the step-down.

“We were like, ‘Yes.’ We were even willing to cancel dates on our tour to come back and film. Then last minute — literally last minute — after we had our looks made, paid to have made, we spent $1000 to have our stuff made, they contact us literally days before and say, 'Oh, we're not buying you plane tickets from Australia back,'” recalls Trinity.

“So we didn't get a step-down,” she continued. “ We were willing to move around our schedule for them. We were willing to do whatever we had to do. We were willing to lose money. We already paid for our looks. We were ready to go. So all we got was, after we got back, they made time for us to come into the WO W studio and record something on somebody's phone that they used for the little message.”

Perhaps Monét says it best. “Damn.”

