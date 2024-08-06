Scroll To Top
Trinity & Monét reveal the REAL reason their step-down was a video recording

Trinity the tuck and monet x change
Sibling Rivalry via YouTube

It’s all about the Benjamins — or lack thereof (allegedly)

rachiepants

IfRuPaul’s Drag Race has anything it’s traditions. From beloved recurring challenges like the reading challenge, Snatch Game, or the ball challenge. To awards like Miss Congeniality and now The Golden Boot. We live, love, and laugh for them all. Another time-honored challenge in the Drag Race world: the step-down, where the winning queen (or queens) return in their best drag to end their era and usher in a new one.

Some step-downs have become truly iconic, Violet Chachki and Sasha Velour’s step-downs both immediately spring to mind. So whenAll Starsseason 4 twinnersTrinity “The Tuck” and Monét X Change delivered theirs together via a video message, well, it seemed a bit odd.

Now we know why ALLEGEDLY:Money, of course.

On a recent episode of Sibling Rivalry, the girls spilled all the tea about what went down — or rather what didn’t — with their step-down.

“One thing that I am very jealous of is the previous season. The winner comes and interacts on the last episode, and ours was just a fucking video we filmed at WOW,” begins Monét.

Like she has been just waiting to be asked, Trinity then revealed all. “Do you want to know the tea people? You want to know why?,” she began, explaining that when the filming was set to happen both of them were on tour in Australia and at the last minute the production company reached out to see about them returning to film the step-down.

“We were like, ‘Yes.’ We were even willing to cancel dates on our tour to come back and film. Then last minute — literally last minute — after we had our looks made, paid to have made, we spent $1000 to have our stuff made, they contact us literally days before and say, 'Oh, we're not buying you plane tickets from Australia back,'” recalls Trinity.

“So we didn't get a step-down,” she continued. “ We were willing to move around our schedule for them. We were willing to do whatever we had to do. We were willing to lose money. We already paid for our looks. We were ready to go. So all we got was, after we got back, they made time for us to come into the WO W studio and record something on somebody's phone that they used for the little message.”

Perhaps Monét says it best. “Damn.”

Watch the clip below.

@eaituvisse

BASTIDORES! ☕️ Trinity explica porque ela e Monét não estiveram presentes na final do #AllStars5 . 📌 Canal do Youtube: Sibling Rivalry - “Sibling Watchery: Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars S9E12 Grand Finale Variety Extravaganza: Part 2” . . . . . 🏷️ #RuPaulsDragRace #DragRace #RPDR #FY

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

