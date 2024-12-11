Ali Krieger giggles with new soccer star girlfriend in TikTok video that has us swooning

A little more than a year since her divorce from ex-wife Ashlyn Harris amid cheating rumors, former pro soccer star Ali Krieger is living her best life with her new paramour.

In a TikTok video posted earlier this week, Krieger and her new girlfriend, Scottish soccer player Jen Beattie — the pair made their love public in November by posting on Instagram — giggle while they compare UK and American words for everyday objects.

The two lovebirds start off strong, with Krieger calling their shared sport “soccer” and Beattie reminding her that it’s actually “football.”

Things get even cuter when a picture of a woman holding a stop sign pops up, and Krieger calls her a “crossing guard” while Beattie says she would call her “a lollipop lady.” Krieger laughs, finding the UK name hilarious, and then asks, “But what if it’s a guy?”