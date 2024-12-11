Scroll To Top
Ali Krieger giggles with new soccer star girlfriend in TikTok video that has us swooning

Ali Krieger and Jen Beattie
Footage still via TikTok @jennybeattie5

Could Ali Krieger and her new paramour Jen Beattie be any cuter?!

A little more than a year since her divorce from ex-wife Ashlyn Harris amid cheating rumors, former pro soccer star Ali Krieger is living her best life with her new paramour.

In a TikTok video posted earlier this week, Krieger and her new girlfriend, Scottish soccer player Jen Beattie — the pair made their love public in November by posting on Instagram — giggle while they compare UK and American words for everyday objects.

The two lovebirds start off strong, with Krieger calling their shared sport “soccer” and Beattie reminding her that it’s actually “football.”

Things get even cuter when a picture of a woman holding a stop sign pops up, and Krieger calls her a “crossing guard” while Beattie says she would call her “a lollipop lady.” Krieger laughs, finding the UK name hilarious, and then asks, “But what if it’s a guy?”

@jennybeattie5

😂 🇬🇧🇺🇸❤️ @Ali Krieger

“Lollipop person? We actually need to ask some kids that actually,” Beattie responds.

The pair keep giggling as they discover that the UK and US pronounce zebra and aluminum differently, and Krieger learns that people in Scotland call the classic pink eraser we all used in elementary school “a rubber” — a word that has a much different connotation on our side of the pond.

The video — which gives us a sweet peek into their relationship dynamic — finishes with the two women holding onto each other as they both laugh hysterically over the way Krieger refers to snack foods (like chips and cookies), compared to Beattie (crisps and biscuits).

Could these two get any cuter?!

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

