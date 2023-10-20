Ali Krieger Says She's In Her 'Lemonade' Era, Fueling Cheating Rumors

Fans think Ali Krieger is confirming rumors that her estranged wife, Ashlyn Harris, cheated on her, thanks to a recent Instagram post.

“Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé Lemonade era,” the USWNT player wrote on October 19—Harris’s birthday.

See on Instagram The announcement of Harris and Krieger’s impending divorce took sports fans by surprise last month, and vague rumors of infidelity soon began to swirl. They kicked up this week, when news broke that Harris was reportedly in the early stages of dating Sophia Bush—despite an anonymous source making the claim to People that there is “no salacious story” regarding the new relationship. But Krieger’s decision to reference Lemonade—the Beyoncé album famously linked to allegations of Jay-Z’s infidelity, and life after it—suggests something different. Or, at the very least, suggests that Harris was unfaithful, whether it was with Bush or someone else. Responses to the situation from people close to Krieger have only added fuel to the flames, including a since-deleted comment on the Instagram post from her brother, Kyle Krieger. “Love you and so proud of you!! These hoes ain’t loyal!!” he wrote. “But me and your fans are!”

Others have been supportive of Krieger in ways that don’t directly make claims of cheating, but that suggest a narrative that doesn’t include being on Harris’s side in this situation.

Prior to Harris filing for divorce, the high profile couple had been together for 13 years. They were married in 2019, and went on to adopt two children together over the next three years. The Daily Mailclaims that Krieger was “blindsided” by Harris’s decision to call it quits after she returned from the Cannes Film Festival in June, where she and Bush appeared on a panel together.



