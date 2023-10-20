Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Ali Krieger Says She's In Her Lemonade Era, Fueling Cheating Rumors

Ali Krieger Says She's In Her 'Lemonade' Era, Fueling Cheating Rumors

Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger
Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce from Ali Krieger last month.

rachelkiley

Fans think Ali Krieger is confirming rumors that her estranged wife, Ashlyn Harris, cheated on her, thanks to a recent Instagram post.

“Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé Lemonade era,” the USWNT player wrote on October 19—Harris’s birthday.

The announcement of Harris and Krieger’s impending divorce took sports fans by surprise last month, and vague rumors of infidelity soon began to swirl. They kicked up this week, when news broke that Harris was reportedly in the early stages of dating Sophia Bush—despite an anonymous source making the claim to People that there is “no salacious story” regarding the new relationship.

But Krieger’s decision to reference Lemonade—the Beyoncé album famously linked to allegations of Jay-Z’s infidelity, and life after it—suggests something different. Or, at the very least, suggests that Harris was unfaithful, whether it was with Bush or someone else.

Responses to the situation from people close to Krieger have only added fuel to the flames, including a since-deleted comment on the Instagram post from her brother, Kyle Krieger.

“Love you and so proud of you!! These hoes ain’t loyal!!” he wrote. “But me and your fans are!”

Others have been supportive of Krieger in ways that don’t directly make claims of cheating, but that suggest a narrative that doesn’t include being on Harris’s side in this situation.

Prior to Harris filing for divorce, the high profile couple had been together for 13 years. They were married in 2019, and went on to adopt two children together over the next three years. The Daily Mailclaims that Krieger was “blindsided” by Harris’s decision to call it quits after she returned from the Cannes Film Festival in June, where she and Bush appeared on a panel together.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesSportsEntertainment
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Banner Image OneOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Trace Lenhoff
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

41 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked
TV
Badge
gallery

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories