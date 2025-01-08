Andy Cohen reveals he has a sex tape — but you’ll need a time machine to see it

One reason we love Andy Cohen so much is that he isn’t afraid to spill all his sexy secrets. Whether dishing on threesomes , hookups , or just making us giggle on New Year’s Eve , Cohen always keeps us entertained.

His latest admission is that he has a sex tape with his ex John Hill. The two dated for three years back in the early 2000s and now cohost the SiriusXM show Radio Andy together. We’re not shocked, oh not at all, but we are titillated!

In Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live episode, the host ended the episode with a game with “Things Andy Should Do in 2025” in which Hill listed things the host should do in the coming year. He joked Cohen should “get tits,” and “finally learn to read.” Then Hill dropped the real tea, “Finally release our sex tape from 2003.” Cohen immediately broke down in laughter at the tape’s mention.

Both guests Erika Jayne and Racquel Chevremont immediately became the voice of the people and expressed a desire to see it. “Wait, I kind of want to see it. Is that wrong?” said Jayne. “Can we pull it up?” added Chevremont.

“You know what, I think there is one,” admitted Cohen, “But the format, it’s in some janky format.”

“It’s bad,” Hill agreed.

“No, I’m glad we probably can’t even transfer it.”

While he didn't specify the “janky” format, it sounds like VHS to us, to which we say, “Digitize it, Mary!”