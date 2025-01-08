Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Andy Cohen reveals he has a sex tape — but you’ll need a time machine to see it

Andy Cohen and John Hill
Courtesy of Bravo

The Watch What Happens Live host dished the deets on a steamy tape he made with his ex John Hill.

rachiepants

One reason we love Andy Cohen so much is that he isn’t afraid to spill all his sexy secrets. Whether dishing on threesomes, hookups, or just making us giggle on New Year’s Eve, Cohen always keeps us entertained.

His latest admission is that he has a sex tape with his ex John Hill. The two dated for three years back in the early 2000s and now cohost the SiriusXM show Radio Andy together. We’re not shocked, oh not at all, but we are titillated!

In Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live episode, the host ended the episode with a game with “Things Andy Should Do in 2025” in which Hill listed things the host should do in the coming year. He joked Cohen should “get tits,” and “finally learn to read.” Then Hill dropped the real tea, “Finally release our sex tape from 2003.” Cohen immediately broke down in laughter at the tape’s mention.

Both guests Erika Jayne and Racquel Chevremont immediately became the voice of the people and expressed a desire to see it. “Wait, I kind of want to see it. Is that wrong?” said Jayne. “Can we pull it up?” added Chevremont.

“You know what, I think there is one,” admitted Cohen, “But the format, it’s in some janky format.”

“It’s bad,” Hill agreed.

“No, I’m glad we probably can’t even transfer it.”

While he didn't specify the “janky” format, it sounds like VHS to us, to which we say, “Digitize it, Mary!”

But in all seriousness, we live for Cohen and his unapologetic queerness. In a time when more and more folks are feeling pushed back into the closet, we appreciate him being out and proud of his identity and his sexuality.

Go off queen, and while you're at it, release the tape!

CelebritiesTVSex
watch what happens liveandy cohenjohn hillsex tape
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio