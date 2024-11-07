Scroll To Top
Andy Cohen has a positive post-election message we all need to hear: 'we will persist'

Andy Cohen has a positive post-election message we all need to hear: 'we will persist'

Andy Cohen
Lev Radin/Shutterstock

Despite the heartbreak of the election, Cohen is remaining hopeful.

While many of us are still busy licking our wounds after watching Vice President Kamala Harris lose to a convicted felon, Bravo exec Andy Cohen is reminding everyone that we must “persist.”

On Wednesday morning, shortly after Donald Trump officially became the next president of the United States, the 56-year-old Watch What Happens Live host posted an inspirational video on Instagram, and it’s exactly what we need to hear right now.

Cohen — who is a father to five-year-old Benjamin and two-year-old Lucy — asked his son what he thought about the election results in a video he captioned “God Bless America!”

Cohen asked, “So, Ben, what’s your take on the election? What do you think happened?”

“Donald Duck won,” Benjamin answered.

Although Cohen appeared teary-eyed in the video, he still expressed his American pride and desire to keep working for a better tomorrow.

“We love our country, we do. We will persist, we will move forward,” he said.

While most people in the comments thanked Cohen for his remarks or echoed the same sentiment, one person was critical of celebrity endorsements for political office, The Independent reports.

Harris was endorsed by a slew of high-profile celebrities like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Anniston, John Legend, and Cohen himself.

“I’m impressed with this post Andy, it’s gracious and I’m glad we agree we all love our country,” the commenter wrote.“But the celebs all endorsing her was not the flex you think it was. Americans are tired of the liberal extremism. I hope we can all move on together and find some unity somewhere. It’s exhausting being this divided.”

Not to be deterred, the Real Housewives executive producer clapped back, writing that being an American means you can endorse any candidate.

“This is America,” he responded. “If celebs want to express themselves they should be allowed to like everyone else. Standing up for what you believe in is not a flex, it is AMERICAN.”

Cohen has been vocal about his support for Harris, including posting an endorsement alongside a photo of him wearing a “Kamala for President” T-shirt while standing next to the vice president and making an “I voted” post with a pic of himself and his daughter Lucy captioned, “I voted for Her, for her.”

While he may not have gotten the outcome that he had hoped for for his daughter, his message to his followers is powerful.

We will persist!

CelebritiesElection
andy cohencelebritieselectionelection 2024kamala harrispresidential election
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

