Watch Aubrey Plaza fess up to the reason she always goes commando on set

Aubrey Plaza My Old Ass
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Her advice to her My Old Ass costar is something we've never heard before!

Gay women everywhere are fanning themselves after learning that Aubrey Plaza never wears underwear.

In a new video for Entertainment Weeklyto promote her latest film, My Old Ass, the Parks and Recreation star advised her young co-star Maisy Stella to always go commando.

This sage piece of wisdom came after she started shifting in her chair before saying, "I'm on fire. Why is this happening? I honestly don't know if I'm having an allergic reaction or something, to this chair. Is it just me? I don't know."

Then, after someone on set offers her a pillow to sit on, she makes a joke using the title of her new film. "It's fine, I think it's just my old ass," Plaza said. "Maybe I should've worn underwear, but I never do. And then I get f—ed."

"Always wear underwear," Plaza advises Stella even if "you think, you know, I dunno, It'd be fun not to."

But then her advice gets a little sillier when she changes her mind and tells Stella that going commando has a side benefit: speed.

"Never have to pee when you're doing a scene. Even if you a little bit are like, 'Maybe I have to pee,' just get it all out. Just get whatever fluids out. Be like an empty vessel.… If you don't wear underwear, it can come out faster. So don't ever wear underwear in life."

When she's not gabbing about the validity of wearing underwear, Plaza is booked and busy. My Old Ass, about a teen going on a mushroom trip and coming face-to-face with the wisecracking 39-year-old version of herself, is in theaters now. Her Marvel series Agatha All the Way is currently streaming on Disney+, and she has a starring role in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, which premieres in theaters next week.

We are living for this Aubrey Plaza world DOMINATION! Chonies optional.

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

