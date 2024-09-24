Watch Aubrey Plaza fess up to the reason she always goes commando on set

Gay women everywhere are fanning themselves after learning that Aubrey Plaza never wears underwear.

In a new video for Entertainment Weeklyto promote her latest film, My Old Ass, the Parks and Recreation star advised her young co-star Maisy Stella to always go commando.

This sage piece of wisdom came after she started shifting in her chair before saying, "I'm on fire. Why is this happening? I honestly don't know if I'm having an allergic reaction or something, to this chair. Is it just me? I don't know."

Then, after someone on set offers her a pillow to sit on, she makes a joke using the title of her new film. "It's fine, I think it's just my old ass," Plaza said. "Maybe I should've worn underwear, but I never do. And then I get f—ed."