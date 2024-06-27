5 moments in the 'My Old Ass' trailer that have us CACKLING & SOBBING

We will never get tired of queer coming-of-age stories. Why? Well, for one thing there simply aren’t enough of them out there, but secondly, our community is broad, complex, intersectional, and deserving of all of our stories to be told. So, naturally we’re already obsessed with My Old Ass , a new, sweet coming-of-age story with a time travel twist.

Intrigued? We don’t blame you.

The film, which comes from writer-director Megan Park (The Fallout), follows Elliott (Maisy Stella), a free-spirited 18-year-old who’s about to start a new chapter in her life by heading off to college. While time marches inevitably on, she wants to take this one last summer to enjoy her friends, freedom, and, of course, a few girl crushes. Which is how she ends up on a remote island doing mushrooms with two of her best friends. Just as she’s sure that it isn’t working, she suddenly finds herself face to face with herself — well, herself at 39 ( Aubrey Plaza ) aka her literal “old ass.” The two end up chatting but, even more strangely, even after the drugs wear off, they’re able to stay in contact. Old Elliot insists that young Elliot take her advice when it comes to dealing with her family and appreciate the time she has with them — but especially about avoiding someone named Chad. But of course that’s just where the complications start.

Today, Amazon dropped the trailer and it’s every bit as funny and moving as we hoped. The film is stunning and captures the warmth and wistfulness of summer, but there were a few moments in particular that had us giggling or very much in our feels. After all, this film asks the ultimate “what if.” What if you could give your younger self all the advice you wish you knew at that age — and would that younger version of you heed it? But most importantly, would it actually help you? We can’t answer that, but we also can’t wait to see what the film has to say about it.

Here are five moments from the trailer that have our hearts in a vice grip.

1. Every moment with the two Elliots Courtesy of Amazon studios Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza are hilarious together, the comic timing and chemistry are incredible and we can’t wait to see more!

2. Queer exploration Courtesy of Amazon studios While the trailer doesn’t tell us everything about Elliot’s identity , it’s clear that she’s exploring it. Hey this is a coming-of-age tale, right? So we’re excited to see her figure it out — or not.

3. Sci-fi shenanigans? Courtesy of Amazon studios OK, clearly something metaphysical is happening with the mushrooms and time travel, but we get a little bit of a hint that perhaps everything in the world is not quite right based on some background noise in this phone call. Will it matter to the larger story? Who knows, but it is some fun world-building.

4. This moment with Elliot and her mom Courtesy of Amazon studios Sorry, busy sobbing over here.