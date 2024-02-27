Aubrey Plaza reportedly leading John Waters' first film in 20 years, ​'Liarmouth​' & we're PUMPED

John Waters’ first film in 20 years appears to have just found the perfect lead — Aubrey Plaza.

World of Reel reported the news earlier this week, although it doesn’t appear to have been officially confirmed as of yet. But this team-up seems like a match made in heaven, and we are ready to be seated!

It was first announced back in 2022 that Waters would make his return to directing with an adaptation of his novel, Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance -- to be the Pink Flamingo director's first film since 2004's A Dirty Shame.

“Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while, so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career,” Waters said at the time. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.”

The story centers around Martha Sprinkle a con artist described as a suitcase thief, scammer, and master of disguise who embarks on a plot to steal from both her mother and her daughter after splitting from her partner, Daryl.

Shortly after the film was announced, Plaza admitted in an interview with Dazed that she would “do anything to get the part,” and had immediately emailed Waters to request an audition — an audition.

“I exclusively only audition for John Waters,” she said. “He told me I’m on his list, but I want to be top of the list. I want to be the only person on his list. They’ve told me I’m this generation’s Kathleen Turner. I mean, come on — I’m a shoo-in. I need that movie.”

“I’m throwing myself at his feet,” she added.

If World of Reel is correct — and let’s hope they are — then it sounds like Plaza’s gambit worked.