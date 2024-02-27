Scroll To Top
Movies

Aubrey Plaza reportedly leading John Waters' first film in 20 years, Liarmouth & we're PUMPED

Aubrey Plaza reportedly leading John Waters' first film in 20 years, ​'Liarmouth​' & we're PUMPED

John Waters; Aubrey Plaza
Everett Collection/Shutterstock; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

This is the team-up we deserve!

rachelkiley

John Waters’ first film in 20 years appears to have just found the perfect lead — Aubrey Plaza.

World of Reel reported the news earlier this week, although it doesn’t appear to have been officially confirmed as of yet. But this team-up seems like a match made in heaven, and we are ready to be seated!

It was first announced back in 2022 that Waters would make his return to directing with an adaptation of his novel, Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance -- to be the Pink Flamingo director's first film since 2004's A Dirty Shame.

Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while, so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career,” Waters said at the time. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.”

The story centers around Martha Sprinkle a con artist described as a suitcase thief, scammer, and master of disguise who embarks on a plot to steal from both her mother and her daughter after splitting from her partner, Daryl.

Shortly after the film was announced, Plaza admitted in an interview with Dazed that she would “do anything to get the part,” and had immediately emailed Waters to request an audition — an audition.

“I exclusively only audition for John Waters,” she said. “He told me I’m on his list, but I want to be top of the list. I want to be the only person on his list. They’ve told me I’m this generation’s Kathleen Turner. I mean, come on — I’m a shoo-in. I need that movie.”

“I’m throwing myself at his feet,” she added.

If World of Reel is correct — and let’s hope they are — then it sounds like Plaza’s gambit worked.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MoviesEntertainmentCelebrities
aubrey plazajohn watersliarmouthpink flamingos
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio