On today’s episode of the Sibling Rivalry podcast, hosts Bob the Drag Queen and Monét x Change finally opened up about the accusations against fellow Drag Race star Shangela.
Shangela was accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former production assistant on the reality series We’re Here which she hosted alongside Bob and Eureka O’Hara. In a Rolling Stone expose, five more people also came forward accusing Shangela of sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault them while their were too inebriated to consent.
In an episode called The One About Diddy, Bob and Monét discuss the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against P. Diddy, and end up revealing their feelings about the shocking news about Shangela.
"Some people have taken my silence as some form of allyship,” Bob explained. “Someone even accused me of quote unquote 'working overtime to silence victims,' which seems really wild to me personally, a really wild accusation.”
Bob said that she didn’t want to “silence anyone,” and only stayed silent about the issue because she “did not know what was going on” and “did not want to spread rumors.” She also said that she stands with the victims.
“The six people is incredibly damning and I certainly hope these people the justice that they need,” Bob said. “I can't even imagine what it's like to see someone who did something like that to you on TV getting their 10s or dancing in the club next to you.”
Monét then interjected, pointing out that people had to watch Shangela “foxtrotting and bovstepping” on Dancing with the Stars after the allegations came to light.
Bob said that she doesn’t want anyone to think that the fact that she didn’t speak up until now was her supporting Shangela. “But also people jump to a lot of conclusions on the internet which I understand for them, but it doesn't always make a ton of sense, but sometimes when we’re getting emotional we don’t always make the most sense.”
The lawsuit brought against Shangela was dropped in February 2024 after a settlement was reached during mediation. The Rolling Stone article that detailed five additional alleged sexual assault cases was published in March 2024, but no further lawsuits have been brought forward.
See the full episode of Sibling Rivalry below.