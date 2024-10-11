On today’s episode of the Sibling Rivalry podcast, hosts Bob the Drag Queen and Monét x Change finally opened up about the accusations against fellow Drag Race star Shangela.

Shangela was accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former production assistant on the reality series We’re Here which she hosted alongside Bob and Eureka O’Hara. In a Rolling Stone expose, five more people also came forward accusing Shangela of sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault them while their were too inebriated to consent.

In an episode called The One About Diddy, Bob and Monét discuss the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against P. Diddy, and end up revealing their feelings about the shocking news about Shangela.

"Some people have taken my silence as some form of allyship,” Bob explained. “Someone even accused me of quote unquote 'working overtime to silence victims,' which seems really wild to me personally, a really wild accusation.”