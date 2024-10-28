Brandi Glanville labels Caroline Manzo a 'closeted old lesbian' in SCATHING post

Brandi Glanville is out for blood, and she has Caroline Manzo in her sights.

The former Real Housewives stars — Glanville from Beverly Hills and Manzo from New Jersey — have been going at it ever since they filmed the fourth season of the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Morroco. The show wound up never airing after production halted when Manzo accused Glanville of sexual harassment, alleging that Glanville inappropriately touched and kissed her.

It's among the Bravo scandals that keep us glued to our seats and has resulted in a whirlwind of allegations and lawsuits flying all over the place at the network. Glanville also recently had to pull out of her lawsuit against Housewives Executive Producer Andy Cohen, seemingly because of the accusations from Manzo. Glanville had tried to pin her own sexual assault allegations on Cohen and the Bravo team, but it doesn't seem like that lawsuit will move forward — unless the new team she's put together helps her out more than the last one, that is.

Over the weekend, Glanville took to X, formerly Twitter, to air out some of her grievances, and it seems she still has Manzo in her direct line of fire. "Happy Sunday funday!" she wrote. "It's been almost 2 yrs now since a lying, short red haired closeted old lesbian ruined my life." Although she doesn't call Manzo out by name, Glanville dug a little deeper and said, "Girl lean into the [rainbow emoji x3] it's a beautiful space. When you come out ur family will be able to finally speak their own obvious truths."